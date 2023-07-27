DL Cameron Heyward Lists His Key Areas Of Improvement For Pittsburgh’s Defense In 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traditionally been a stingy defense, making opposing offenses’ lives hard in terms of consistently moving the football and putting points on the board. The Steelers have always been known for having a daunting pass rush that can get after the quarterback as well as opportunistic defensive backs who can make splash plays to turn the tide of games.

Minkah Fitzpatrick's game-sealing INT. Cover 2. Read the QBs eyes, drive on the football, make the play. Look at all the ground he closes. That's Minkah at his very best. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/3j06rOWDKj — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 5, 2022

Pittsburgh’s defense didn’t necessarily live up to expectations last season, ranking 10th in the league in total points allowed, 13th in yards allowed, and outside the top 10 in sacks for the first time in several years. DL Cameron Heyward recognizes the issues Pittsburgh had defensively last season and addressed them when asked by the media what areas of improvement he is looking for from his unit.

“You know, getting off the field a lot more… that’s better for my health,” Heyward said Thursday via video from Chris Adamski’s Twitter page. “I think we didn’t lead the league in sacks and turnovers. Red zone efficiency for a defense is huge. Three instead of seven, and, you know, the emergence of players making big plays in those key moments.”

Defensive captain Cam Hayward on areas of improvement for his unit this season pic.twitter.com/Q16eUTpI62 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 27, 2023

Pittsburgh did a better job getting off the field in the second half of 2022, but the must do a better job right out the gate this season. They need to get back to ranking at least in the top five in sacks, having led the league in quarterback takedowns five straight seasons before 2022. With the emergence of OLB Alex Highsmith and if DL Larry Ogunjobi can return to form with Heyward and OLB T.J. Watt doing their thing, Pittsburgh should have a good chance to reach the top of the list again in 2023.

While leading the league in sacks and turnovers is important, making those crucial plays in the pivotal moments of games is such vital component for any championship-caliber defense. We’ve seen that occur with numerous Steelers teams of the past, the likes of Troy Polamalu and James Harrison making game-changing plays in big games when it mattered most. Pittsburgh has several of those guys on the roster with Watt and Fitzpatrick, but if other members of the supporting cast can make big plays for this defense, there’s a good chance Pittsburgh can return to the top of the league in 2023.