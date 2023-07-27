Diontae Johnson Isn’t Taking Zero TD Streak Into 2023: ‘That Was Last Year’

In 2022, WR Diontae Johnson accomplished a feat that set an NFL record. Well, it wasn’t a positive record as he recorded the most receptions in a single season (86) without scoring a single touchdown of any kind. Despite receiving 147 targets on the season and putting up 882 yards, Johnson couldn’t manage to find the end zone once.

Johnson was obviously frustrated at times last season with the lack of getting into the end zone, showing his emotions at times on missed opportunities. It’s something that still sits with Johnson, bringing it up as his biggest issue last season when talking to the media prior to Pittsburgh’s first official training camp practice Thursday.

“Obviously, not getting in the end zone was my biggest issue like every week,” Johnson said Thursday via video from Chris Adamski’s Twitter page. “Like, ‘Dang, what am I not doing right?’ So, you know what I’m saying? Is it me or is it the defense? Like, it was just a lot of stuff that was going through my head. I can only control what I can control now. I’m not really worried about that. That was last year so, it’s a new year, I’m ready.”

Diontae Johnson answering ⁦@tribjoerutter⁩ question on if this camp is different than last year when he arrived seeking a contract extension and was “holding in” pic.twitter.com/Znd5jQF9us — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 27, 2023

Speaking to the media earlier this offseason, WR Coach Frisman Jackson mentioned that that he and Johnson don’t even talk about the zero-TD performance from a season ago and that it’s a thing of the past. Johnson makes the same sentiment here and smiled when he said it’s a new year and he’s ready to show everyone that missing the end zone last season was a fluke. He has the capability to do so as Johnson found the end zone 20 times in his first three seasons in Pittsburgh, scoring eight times as recently as 2021.

Johnson may never ascend to the level of being an alpha WR in the NFL, but he is a capable No. 1 wide receiver who wins with refined route running and finding space in coverage. George Pickens and Allen Robinson II may lead the wide receiver corps in TDs this coming season, but Johnson should find the end zone several times in 2023, reminding the league that he can be a legit threat against opposing defensive backs.