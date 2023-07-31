Dave Dameshek Says Idea Steelers Can’t Win 10 Games is ‘Unfathomable’

On the Bleav In Steelers podcast, hosts Mark Bergin and Ike Taylor had NFL analyst Dave Dameshek on a guest. Dameshek is high on Pittsburgh in 2023, believing the team will reach double-digit wins.

“The idea that the Steelers ain’t gonna get to double-digits is near unfathomable,” Dameshek said. “Double-digit wins for the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Dameshek cited the Steelers losing OLB T.J. Watt to injury for seven games last season and QB Kenny Pickett’s continuing growth as key reasons why.

After winning nine games last season and going 7-2 down the stretch when the team was mostly healthy, the Steelers should naturally progress. When you add in that the team improved at a myriad of positions, including along the offensive line, at inside linebacker and at receiver and tight end, it would make sense for Pittsburgh to be able to reach at least 10 wins.

On paper, the schedule is easier too but the game isn’t played on paper. It’s the work the Steelers did this offseason to add weapons for Kenny Pickett, specifically Allen Robinson II and revamping the defense with the additions of Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Patrick Peterson and Keanu Neal as well as depth pieces along the defensive line in Breidon Fehoko and Armon Watts. The Steelers also added one of the better guards in football in Isaac Seumalo, drafted LT Broderick Jones in the first round and improved their OL depth by signing Nate Herbig.

Kenny Pickett should be better in 2023. The Steelers want to make more of an effort to push the ball down the field, and if Pickett can hit his deep shots fairly consistently, the Steelers should be in a good spot. With the improved offensive line, Najee Harris should be in line for a season that was better than his prior two, and the pieces are in place for Pittsburgh to have success.

Omar Khan revamped the roster and put the Steelers in a position to win. Now, it’s time for the players to go out and show that they’re a good football team. It’s not an easy road to victory in the AFC North, but Pittsburgh needs to show that they can be a playoff football team. We’ll get a closer look at what the Steelers could be during the preseason and I’m counting down the days until August 11.