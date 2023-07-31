Damontae Kazee Named Steelers’ 2023 Breakout Player

After a successful second half of 2022 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, safety Damontae Kazee is trying to make 2023 a 17-game affair. CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso believes Kazee can do it and included him on a short list of “out of nowhere” breakout players for this upcoming season, highlighting what he can bring the Steelers’ secondary:

“The Steelers added exactly zero safeties in free agency or the draft, signalling their confidence in Kazee as Fitzpatrick’s running mate at safety. Expect more splash plays from the now 30-year-old in Pittsburgh’s defense this season. When given a full-time opportunity in the NFL, he’s been a steady producer and remains one of the most underrated safeties in football. Kazee will get more notoriety in 2023.”

As a footnote, the Steelers did add a safety this offseason, inking Keanu Neal to a contract as the team’s presumed starting strong safety. Still, Kazee should have an opportunity to play serious snaps this season and on significant downs. Minkah Fitzpatrick remains Pittsburgh’s unquestioned starting free safety, the best in football, but Kazee should step onto the field on third downs and obvious passing situations when the Steelers deploy their dime package.

That’s the role he held after returning from a broken arm last season, appearing in nine games. Despite the shortened season, he intercepted a pair of passes, including jumping a crosser and picking off Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

As Trapasso notes in his article, Kazee’s ball-hawking ability has always been his calling card. One of college football’s top playmakers, he picked off 17 passes at San Diego State, including 15 across his final two seasons. In 2015, his eight picks tied for second at the FBS level. He’s carried that over to his NFL career. In 2018, he led the league with eight picks and has 14 to his name despite just 53 starts. Injuries have been an obstacle, with Kazee missing most of 2020 with a torn Achilles and breaking his arm in the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions last summer.

Early in camp, he’s already displayed his ball skills with multiple breakups and an interception in 7 on 7. Unfortunately, injuries continue to linger and he hurt his ankle in Saturday’s practice, walking around with a boot on his left foot yesterday. He told reporters he’s week-to-week and should be ready for the season opener. Pittsburgh will need him to fill out its sub-packages and offer depth behind Fitzpatrick as the team’s backup free safety.

Other players on Trapasso’s list include Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell, Philadelphia Eagles LB Nakobe Dean, and Pittsburgh native turned Kansas City Chiefs WR Skyy Moore.