Connor Heyward Proving To Be Another Security Blanket TE For Steelers QBs

Throughout history for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the tight end position has often been largely underrated, overlooked and yet incredibly valuable for the Black and Gold.
In the last two decades or so, Pittsburgh has had some dependable, sure-handed security blankets at the tight end position, most notably Hall of Honor member Heath Miller for 11 seasons. Miller had the surest hands, was a chain-moving tight end and really was that dependable outlet for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throughout his career.
The Steelers seem to have some of that now with third-year tight end Pat Freiermuth, who catches anything in his vicinity, serving as that true security blanket for his quarterback.
Freiermuth certainly is one of the most exciting young tight ends in the NFL, in large part due to his consistency, both from a production standpoint and with his hands in general. His 37 receptions that went for first downs last season were fifth-best among tight ends in the NFL.
Initially brought along slowly after making the roster as a sixth-round pick out of Michigan State, Heyward blossomed into a role after the Week Nine bye, becoming a valuable piece for the offense under coordinator Matt Canada. Of his 12 receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets, 14 of his targets came after the bye, as did seven of his receptions, including his touchdown on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.
Pickett showed serious trust in Heyward late last season. So too did the coaching staff, putting him on the field in key situations, for which he rewarded them by coming through with some big plays.
“You’ve seen George [Pickens] make some highlight catches, Diontae [Johnson], Allen [Robinson II]. I try to always catch it with two hands, sometimes you’re gonna catch it with one,” Heyward said on Training Camp Live Saturday following his strong day of practice. “Pat [Freiermuth] has a lot of acrobat catches, but at the end of the day you just wanna come down with it. That’s the goal. Each and every play, even when the ball’s thrown and put in the air, whether you gotta dunk on somebody, like Coach T says, or if you gotta catch it low or catch it wherever the quarterback puts it.”
As Heyward said, the Steelers have a lot of guys who can make a lot of incredible catches as Johnson and Pickens showed last year, but if you can’t consistently make a catch, you’re not gonna play.
Just proving he can be consistent and showing off his hands is going to be key to him finding a role in the NFL, whatever his position may be, and it’s a skill that’s clearly caught the attention of his teammates and coaches.
He’s a football player, plain and simple. And he’s showing that time and time again. He has great hands, is really settling into his own as an offensive weapon for the Steelers and looks like the next sound, dependable pass catching option at the position for the Steelers moving forward.