Connor Heyward Proving To Be Another Security Blanket TE For Steelers QBs

Throughout history for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the tight end position has often been largely underrated, overlooked and yet incredibly valuable for the Black and Gold.

In the last two decades or so, Pittsburgh has had some dependable, sure-handed security blankets at the tight end position, most notably Hall of Honor member Heath Miller for 11 seasons. Miller had the surest hands, was a chain-moving tight end and really was that dependable outlet for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throughout his career.

The Steelers seem to have some of that now with third-year tight end Pat Freiermuth, who catches anything in his vicinity, serving as that true security blanket for his quarterback.

Freiermuth certainly is one of the most exciting young tight ends in the NFL, in large part due to his consistency, both from a production standpoint and with his hands in general. His 37 receptions that went for first downs last season were fifth-best among tight ends in the NFL.

One young tight end on the Steelers is poised to join Freiermuth as that dependable security blanket for Steelers quarterbacks, that being second-year man Connor Heyward.

Heyward put together a strong third day at training camp, flashing his great hands throughout the day in poor weather conditions, as Steelers Depot’s own Alex Kozora noted in his Day Three practice diary from Latrobe.

“Connor Heyward has great hands. Dude just finds the ball well and makes tough grabs. Displayed in team and 7v7 today. Short, long, along the sideline, down the seam. Good day for him,” Kozora wrote in his Day Three diary for Steelersdepot.com.

Throughout Day Three in Latrobe, Heyward made catches left and right for the Steelers, as Kozora noted.

Heyward’s great day started with a terrific catch in Seven Shots on the fifth play of the session.

“Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback. Anthony McFarland Jr. the running back. Connor Heyward goes in motion left to right. Trubisky fires to him in the right flat. Heyward, falling to the ground, makes a nice grab to secure it on the way down for the score. Dude has good hands,” Kozora wrote regarding the play.

Heyward later had a nice track and finish on the ball on a downfield 7/corner route in a 7v7 session and was one of the few guys that consistently caught the football in poor conditions throughout the day.

That display of hands carried over from the close to his rookie season, and is drawing attention from teammates, coaches and media members.