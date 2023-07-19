Cole Holcomb Named Player Who Could Shape The 2023 Season

With 50 days to go until the NFL season kicks off, CBS Sports put out a list of 50 under-the-radar players who could shape the 2023 season. One member of the Pittsburgh Steelers is on the list: linebacker Cole Holcomb.

“Holcomb has alternated between productive years and injury-impacted years, and the Steelers are hoping they get the former. Always an active tackler, Holcomb showed strides in coverage and had a pair of interceptions in 2021 before regressing in just seven games last year,” Zachary Pereles writes.

For what it’s worth, Holcomb’s coverage grade of 67.0 in his seven games last year was higher than his 53.8 grade in 2021. But Holcomb’s strength isn’t in coverage, an unfortunate reality Pittsburgh is once again going to have to deal with from the middle linebacker position. While he has flashes, he’s not going to be a standout coverage linebacker, something the Steelers haven’t had in a bit.

What he does bring to the table is athleticism and the ability to be a sideline-to-sideline linebacker. He’ll also wear the green dot in Pittsburgh’s defense, which is something he has experience doing with the Washington Commanders. While he’s coming off an injury, a fully healthy Holcomb should still be an upgrade over both Myles Jack and Devin Bush.

Is he going to be a player who shapes the season? Probably not, but inside linebacker is one of the Steelers’ weakest positions, along with slot cornerback. But unlike slot corner, where the Steelers can mix and match guys and come up with solutions like moving Patrick Peterson inside, you can’t just throw T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith at inside linebacker if Holcomb and Elandon Roberts struggle.

There’s a little bit of depth there with Mark Robinson and Nick Kwiatkoski, as well special teamer Tanner Muse, but nothing to be too excited about. So Holcomb’s play could have a pretty big impact on the 2023 Steelers. While they made the playoffs in 2021, they got gashed up the middle on runs constantly, and while that shouldn’t be an issue with two guys who are skilled tacklers in Holcomb and Roberts, the lack of coverage is at least a little bit of a concern.

I’m ultimately pretty high on Holcomb coming into the season, and I’m hoping he returns to his 2020 and 2021 form. There’s a lot of talent and athleticism to work with, and I think he could ultimately make a lot of plays in the run game with a good defensive line in front of him.