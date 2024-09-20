T.J. Watt Previews Matchup Against OT Joe Alt

For the Los Angeles Chargers, they’re telling rookie right tackle Joe Alt Merry Christmas. T.J. Watt is to hoping to play The Grinch and ruin their day Sunday. In what will be one of the top matchups to watch this weekend, Watt will take on a top-five draft pick in Alt, who is already turning heads around the league.

Discussing the matchup Friday, Watt tipped his cap to Alt and previewed the big-time battle.

“I think he does some great things in the pass and in the run game,” Watt told reporters via the team’s Steelers Live Twitter account. “Obviously, when you’re selected that high, it’s for a reason, and I think he’s done some good things through two weeks.”

T.J. Watt and Spencer Anderson spoke to the media on Friday: pic.twitter.com/8k3YBP0ySb — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) September 20, 2024

Alt was the first lineman taken in this year’s NFL draft and the first non-quarterback or wide receiver selected. While many pundits thought the Chargers should land a top-flight receiver to replace the losses of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Jim Harbaugh’s plan was to build through the trenches. That led them to Alt, a clean and easy projection after a fantastic Notre Dame career. The only question mark was flipping him from left to right tackle, the Chargers ultimately keeping fellow first-round pick Rashawn Slater on the left side.

Through two weeks, Alt has met expectations. That included a solid performance against Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby in Week 1, muting his impact. Watching their true pass set reps, Crosby won a battle or two but Alt won the war.

Joe Alt vs Maxx in pass pro pic.twitter.com/0oNRZejJCO — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 9, 2024

Alt’s solid start has dubbed him the creative nickname “Joe Alt Delete” for his ability to erase pass rushers. Watt chuckled when asked if it was the best nickname he’s heard for a lineman.

“It might be the only one that I’ve heard for [an] offensive lineman,” he said. “But if it’s working for him, go ahead and run with it.”

While Alt is skilled and bends well for his nearly 6-9 frame, Watt has the built-in leverage battle. He didn’t tip any secrets to reporters but Watt’s go-to move is his dip and rip, one that could be even more effective against a player of Alt’s height.

Watt’s picked up one sack each in his first two games. He’s looking for at least a third in the goal of matching his sacks to Steelers’ wins this season.