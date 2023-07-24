CBS Sports Names CB Joey Porter Jr. To 2023 Preseason All-Rookie Team

The hope for rookies transitioning from college to the NFL is that they can make a notable impact in their first season as they get their feet wet and adjust to the speed of the NFL game. However, some rookies come into the league more prepared than others, making an impact right away and earning the accolades that come with it.

Last season, players including CB Sauce Gardner and EDGE Aidan Hutchinson were elected to many analysts’ all-rookie teams for their impressive performances. Recently, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports came out with his 2023 preseason all-rookie team, attempting to call out which first-year players will break out in their first seasons in the NFL. One Pittsburgh Steeler made the list, with Trapasso having Joey Porter Jr. as his first-team cornerback alongside the Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez.

Porter has all the physical attributes you look for in a starting boundary cornerback. He has the size, height, and length that coaches covet at the position to better contest physical outside receivers at the catch point. He also has good long speed to keep up with deep threats down the field, having the recovery speed to get on his horse should he give up some separation at the top of a route to still contest and deflect passes.

Don't throw slants/quick game against Joey Porter Jr. That's a no fly zone. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/bbvG9yBhM6 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 28, 2023

Porter has notable flaws in his game that need to be worked on for him to become a consistent starter at the professional level. They include his tendency to grab opposing receivers as well as the need to have better footwork when working laterally against shiftier receivers. Still, Porter has the traits and intangibles to make an impact quickly on Pittsburgh’s defense and is in position to battle CB Levi Wallace for a starting outside spot right out the gate.

Should Porter overtake Wallace as the team’s starting outside cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson, there’s a good chance that Porter will have the starts, playing time, and production to be a strong candidate for first-team cornerback on the NFL’s all-rookie team when the 2023 season concludes.