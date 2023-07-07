Carney: Patrick Peterson Is Steelers’ Most Pivotal FA Signing In 2023

All offseason, the talk about X-factors and most important players for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 season have ranged from the obvious likes of quarterback Kenny Pickett, to running back Najee Harris, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and even inside linebacker Cole Holcomb.

All will certainly be important to the success of the Black and Gold in the upcoming season for a myriad of reasons, but one name that hasn’t been talked about much as an X-factor or even the most pivotal addition in the busiest offseason in franchise history. He is the most important, at least from my perspective. That’s veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Peterson was signed in free agency to try and replace Cameron Sutton, who departed for the Detroit Lions early in the free agency window, signing a three-year, $33 million deal with the upstart Lions after months in which it felt like there wasn’t a single chance that Sutton would be allowed to walk in free agency.

Then, it happened quickly once the legal tampering window opened on March 13. Just like that, a key stalwart in the secondary, a player that the Steelers developed quite well at a position they’ve struggled to do just that over the years, walked out the door.

During his tenure with the Steelers — especially in the last two seasons — Sutton wore a number of hats for the Steelers defensively and allowed defensive coordinators Keith Butler and Teryl Austin to run a number of different looks on the back end. Sutton was able to handle press-man duties on the boundary on an island, and was versatile enough to slide inside to the slot in sub-package football. He could carry the seam and was just a very smart player overall.

So, how to replace that?

Pittsburgh pivoted quickly and inked the veteran Peterson to a two-year, $14 million deal just hours after losing Sutton, attempting to shore up the cornerback position a bit.

They’ll need what Sutton provided at the cornerback position — that versatility, high football IQ and communication abilities — from Peterson now, and in a hurry.

Though he’s entering his age 33 season and his best football is behind him, Peterson is a very cerebral player.

Peterson has hinted all offseason on his “All Things Covered” podcast with cousin and former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden that he’s going to move around quite a bit for the Steelers defensively. Initially, that seemed like a bit of a stretch for a cornerback who is on the wrong side of 30 — Peterson turns 33 next month – and played some of his best ball in zone coverage.

But early returns from OTAs and minicamp have Peterson moving all over the Steelers defense in the secondary, giving offenses new looks.

Peterson played coy about exactly how he’s been used but said he might have a similar role in 2023 as Sutton had the past two seasons. Sutton replaced Steven Nelson as an outside corner in 2021 and 2022 but moved all around the defense, bumping inside to the slot, acting as the dime defender, and was part of post-snap rotations to give quarterbacks different looks.

Peterson remains extremely confident in his abilities, and knows he’s more advanced mentally than physically at this point. Shortly after signing with the Steelers he stated that while he might be a step slower now, nothing will surprise him because he’s seen it all and prepared for it all.

Being able to move around and become a defensive chess piece has the potential of adding additional stress on offenses, which have to account for floating players like him. With Peterson’s experience and high football IQ, moving him to the slot or other places on the field could create chances for him to bait the quarterback and jump routes while hiding any speed lost in his age-33 season.

While he is moving from a scheme in Minnesota that was zone-heavy and allowed him to read the quarterback’s eyes into a man-heavy scheme in Pittsburgh, Peterson provides some of that versatility and has stated that he’s willing — and excited — to be moved around quite a bit defensively to give offenses different looks, whether that’s in the slot, some snaps at safety, or wherever head coach Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin see fit week to week.

For the Steelers to have the success they are aiming for in 2023, the cornerback position needs to get up to speed in a hurry. That starts with Peterson. He’s not going to be a 1:1 replacement for Sutton, but if he can be that versatile guy that moves around and allows the Steelers to get creative from a scheme standpoint, while remaining a high-level communicator, Pittsburgh should be in good shape defensivey, especially with Minkah Fitzpatrick patrolling centerfield.

If Peterson can’t be that guy and regresses from his strong season in 2022 in Minnesota, a position of real weakness entering the season could become a major problem for Pittsburgh. That’s why he’s very clearly the most pivotal free agent addition the Steelers made this offseason. A lot rides on him being a leader and a serviceable cornerback right away in 2023.