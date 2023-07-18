Browns To Debut New Throwback Uniforms Week 2 Against Steelers

The Cleveland Browns will wear new uniforms in their Week Two matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

The uniform consists of a white alternate helmet and white throwback jerseys. The Browns’ official Twitter account put out pictures of the uniforms. While the Browns will wear the jerseys three times, there’s a chance that Pittsburgh could also break out its throwbacks for the Week Two matchup. The team’s current throwbacks were recently ranked the fourth-best in the NFL.

The other two games Cleveland will wear them are Week Six at home against the San Francisco 49ers and Week 17 against the Jets, which is also a primetime game, on Thursday Night Football. They’re calling it their “White Out Series.”

Cleveland also released a video introducing the throwbacks, captioning it “Taking it back to where it all began.”

taking it back to how it all began ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/XPiFCHGdND — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 18, 2023

The Browns have gone through a semi-rebranding this offseason, with a new logo for their Dawg Pound in addition to the new uniforms.

The Week Two matchup is the first divisional matchup for Pittsburgh, and regardless of whatever uniforms are worn, it’s going to be imperative for the Steelers to get off on the right foot with a win over their rivals. The Steelers split the season series against the Browns last season, losing on Thursday Night Football in Week 3 before winning in Week 17.

Cleveland will have Deshaun Watson for a full season after he missed over half the season due to suspension. They feature one of the best running backs in the league in Nick Chubb, so getting a win over Cleveland will be no easy task. But if the Steelers want to be a playoff team, it’s the type of game they have to win, especially at Acrisure Stadium.