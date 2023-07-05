Bleacher Report: George Pickens Will Become WR1 In Pittsburgh In 2023

As the Pittsburgh Steelers head into the 2023 season, the offense looks primed to take a leap compared to the dismal results it has had the last couple of seasons. QB Kenny Pickett is heading into Year 2 with the team and Pittsburgh brought in the likes of WR Allen Robinson II, OG Isaac Seumalo, OT Broderick Jones, and TE Darnell Washington to beef up both the OL and the weapons around Pickett, embracing the run-heavy vision this team has for itself while also having the weapons to stress opposing defenses and produce better results in the passing game this coming season.

As for guys returning from last season, Pittsburgh has several notable passing game options, including WRs Diontae Johnson and George Pickens as well as TE Pat Freiermuth, making up one of the better young receiving groups currently in the league. While Johnson has been this team’s WR1 for the last couple of seasons, Pickens challenged that claim last season as a rookie. Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report believes that Pickens will usurp Johnson as the clear WR1 for the Steelers in 2023 in a piece published today.

“Pickens’ totals should increase across the board since he has more chemistry with Pickett and had a full offseason to grow into his role in the NFL,” Tansey wrote. “Pickens’ goal should be to record a 1,000-yard season, and he could compete for the top receiving yard total in the NFL if he improves significantly. His minimum goal should be to take over the No. 1 wide receiver spot from Johnson and become the go-to guy inside the Pittsburgh offense.”

When it comes to targets and a well-rounded skill set, Johnson was the better WR last season as he drew 147 targets and is clearly the better route runner than Pickens. However, when looking strictly at the production on the field last year, the results are much closer as Johnson posted 86 receptions for 882 yards and zero TDs while Pickens caught 52 passes for 801 yards and four TDs with another TD coming on the ground.

George Pickens had 52 receptions, 801 receiving yards, averaged 15.4 yards per reception, 4 receiving TDs, and 1 rushing TD in his rookie season with the Steelers. https://t.co/GOvhjcDKAB pic.twitter.com/DVIFm2hRLs — Billy Hartford (@BudDupreeFan) July 4, 2023

Pickens was one of the best downfield threats in the league last season as a rookie, averaging 15.4 YPR and 9.5 yards per target. While not a burner with blazing speed, Pickens consistently made combative catches in contested coverage, coming down with highlight reel catches on a weekly basis. Considering the limited route tree Pittsburgh had him run last season, one would suggest that Pickens in primed to take another step forward in his second season with more nuanced route running and the opportunity to run more than go routes down the field.

Pickens may not surpass Johnson from a targets and receptions standpoint in 2023, but he could end up closing the gap and realistically finish the year with more yards and TDs than his teammate. While Johnson is clearly the X receiver and has his role firmly established in Pittsburgh’s offense, Pickens could outproduce him and become the team’s WR1 should his route running improve while still making the impact he does down the field and in the red zone.