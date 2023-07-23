Bears Place WR Chase Claypool On PUP List

Consider today an NFL roundup before the Pittsburgh Steelers get started Wednesday when they report to camp and hit the practice field on Thursday. In semi-related Steelers’ news, the Chicago Bears placed former Pittsburgh WR Chase Claypool on the PUP list today.

The Bears have placed WR Chase Claypool on the PUP list. The Lions have placed WR Marvin Jones on the non-football injury list. The Broncos have placed WR K.J. Hamler on the non-football injury list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 23, 2023

Claypool’s current injury is not known but he was reportedly limited during OTAs with an undisclosed “soft-tissue injury” that held him out of much of the team’s action. He is on the Active/PUP list and can be activated from it at any time.

Claypool is needing a big year in his first full season with Chicago. Pittsburgh dealt him ahead of last year’s deadline, netting back a second-round pick that turned into the 32nd pick of the draft. With the selection, the Steelers drafted Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

In his half-season with the Bears, Claypool struggled. Appearing in seven games, he caught only 14 passes for 140 yards and zero touchdowns. There have been offseason rumblings of the team not happy with Claypool’s work ethic and injuries, limiting his chance to get comfortable in the offense and be a big part of the 2023 gameplan.

Claypool is a free agent after the season. If he can’t pick it up, Chicago’s decision to trade for him will look like a terrible move.

Pittsburgh drafted Claypool in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, their first selection after using their first-round pick to trade for FS Minkah Fitzpatrick. After a hot rookie season, Claypool quickly cooled off and was limited to 32 receptions and less than 10 yards per catch before Pittsburgh moved on and traded him.