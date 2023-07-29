‘At The End Of The Day, You Just Wanna Come Down With It:’ Connor Heyward Discusses Importance Of Good Hands

Connor Heyward joined Mike Prisuta and Craig Wolfley on Training Camp Live after the Steelers’ third training camp practice, and he was asked about his hands and the process of making a catch, with Wolfley saying that he’s been told Heyward has some of the best hands on the team.

“You’ve seen George [Pickens] make some highlight catches, Diontae [Johnson], Allen [Robinson II]. I try to always catch it with two hands, sometimes you’re gonna catch it with one,” Heyward said on Training Camp Live. “Pat [Freiermuth] has a lot of acrobat catches, but at the end of the day you just wanna come down with it. That’s the goal. Each and every play, even when the ball’s thrown and put in the air, whether you gotta dunk on somebody, like Coach T says, or if you gotta catch it low or catch it wherever the quarterback puts it.”

The first step to being a successful pass-catcher is fairly simple. Don’t drop the ball. There’s more that goes into it, but if you don’t catch the ball, you won’t stick in the NFL. As Heyward said, the Steelers have a lot of guys who can make a lot of incredible catches as Johnson and Pickens showed last year, but if you can’t consistently make a catch, you’re not gonna play.

Heyward made an impact as a third-string tight end last year, catching 12 balls for 151 yards and a touchdown while also adding two carries for 27 yards. Heyward could be in line to play more a fullback role as an H-back with Darnell Washington added to the tight end room alongside Freiermuth and Zach Gentry, but there’s little doubt there will be a role for Heyward.

If he can continually show consistency with his hands, Heyward could be a useful, under-the-radar weapon for the Steelers. He probably won’t ever be a high-volume sort of player, but if he can show he can make timely plays as he did last year, he’ll have a spot on the team for years to come.

It also helps that Heyward has a relationship dating back years with QB Kenny Pickett, and if he’s a guy Pickett trusts to come through then he’ll see eventually see increased playing time. The hands component is huge, and it’s something that can keep guys in the league or keep them out of it.

It’s not always a natural skill, either, as Johnson put in a ton of work two offseasons ago when drops were a major issue for him. Outside of the occasional concentration drop that happens to a lot of receivers, that issue is pretty much in the rearview mirror and it’s why he’s the team’s No. 1 wide receiver.

But for Heyward, just proving he can be consistent and showing off his hands is going to be key to him finding a role in the NFL, whatever his position may be, and it’s a skill that’s clearly caught the attention of his teammates and coaches.