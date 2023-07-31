Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. We’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind. Know we skipped Thursday and we won’t be able to do Thursdays until camp is over due to practice. So I will shift these mailbags to Mondays at 2:30 until we’re past camp. Sure you have questions about what’s happened so far.

To your questions!

Steel PAul:

Alex, just a quick note that you and the team do such a great job with training camp time. It makes the whole thing better. So thanks for that.

My question has to do with the offense and how it is proceeding. Anything you can share at this point that might be signs of things to come?

Alex: Thanks Paul! Hope you’re well. The offense was a whole lot better Sunday than they were Saturday. And those are the ebbs and flows of camp. Each unit has good and bad days across this long process.

The offense looks relatively the same. Some new wrinkles, more screens and designed screens with a more athletic offensive line that’s gelled together. Some slightly different jet motion to flood one side of the field. Seen a lot of Pony and a little bit of pistol. But it’s not drastically different looking in terms of scheme, which is to be expected in Matt Canada’s third-year as OC and two years removed from Ben. The tackles, though, have struggled against Pittsburgh’s EDGE rushers.

Matt Manzo: Happy Camp days Alex! Thanks for the great reports, as usual!

Have you put cheese and bacon on the McChicken yet?

And what’s your biggest surprise so far in what you’ve seen in camp?

Alex: Ha, no, not yet. My body already hates me for what I’ve done to it four days in.

Biggest surprise…hmm, I always have a hard time with that because I do try to go in with a clean slate. Nick Herbig has impressed but him being athletic isn’t that surprising. That was the book on him coming out. The rookie cornerbacks have generally been steady and solid, Porter a little moreso than Trice, but both have impressed.

Gotta give it up to Kenny Robinson for his two picks yesterday. Showed serious playmaking ability. And Elijah Riley could really have a shot as a run-down slot corner.

Jesse Hernandez: Hey Alex thanks for always giving us such great coverage! It’s amazing the sacrifice you make for us. With that being said it’s hard to ask any really good question without the lads being on and yeah I know they still haven’t put them on yet but how would you say Highsmith is comparing too last years camp and his breakout 2021 camp? Would you say he’s on par with both or even better? Thanks Man!

Alex: Appreciate it, Jesse! Good question. Highsmith was so good in 2021. Legitimately the best camp I’ve ever see from a Steeler. Maybe part of that was expectations, he was more unknown and making that second-year jump, and his run defense was a big part of what made that year so good. Obviously haven’t gotten a true chance to see that yet. So it’s probably not been that good but he’s certainly been winning the edge. Which is more impressive because you don’t see a lot of bull rushes or heavy contact in shells. Tackles know these guys are basically going to run the arc and Highsmith has still won.

David Levesque:

Hello Alex,

Thank you very much for the best training camp coverage in the business across all the teams in the NFL!

How much of an improvement did the Steelers make at the inside linebacker position this offseason, taking into account the tape these guys showed in 2022(2021 for Holcomb) Would you say a moderate upgrade? I’m referring to Holcomb, Roberts and Alexander vs Jack, Bush and Spillane.

Thank you!

Alex: Well, we’re gonna find out, ha. It’s been a sweeping change. I just wish they were higher on Mark Robinson but obviously they could be seeing something internally I’m not. I think the room is better. They have upgraded. How much? I’m not sure. I don’t know if there are long-term options here. Holcomb for at least two years but I think they gotta go back and draft a stud. Moderate is probably a good word that you used. And there could be growing pains from a communication standpoint with all the newness, though I recognize these are all vets who have been added that’ll lessen that curve.

Aaron Baker: Alex, could you potentially go in detail about Kenny Pickett’s arm talent. I am seeing a lot of people suggest that he doesn’t have the arm strength to be a good nfl quarterback. I have also seen a few people say some of his deep bars this camp have been under throws.

Alex: There’s probably too much of a discussion over it four days in, to be honest. His arm looks fine. It’s not top shelf, Rudolph’s is probably better for example, but it’s not going to be a hinderance. Yes, he’s had an underthrow or two, including one to Calvin Austin, but he’s had some downfield shots on the money. A couple to Pickens. His arm is not going to be a limiting factor or reason why he fails, even if it won’t be the primary way he wins. That’s my stance.

Gluebucket:

Hey Alex,

Love all the work you guys do for camp – thanks so much!

There was some talk on Pickett improving his arm strength this offseason. Have you noticed any difference in the zip on his passes? And has the ball placement improved?

Alex: Thank you! Similar answer I just gave Aaron. Arm looks about the same. I know Pickett said it got stronger and maybe it did, he would know better than I do, but it’s not like it’s remarkably different. Ball placement could still use some work on underneath and sideline throws, my critique from him in the offseason. But we’re just a couple days in. Stadium stuff matters more for him.

Sean Lowe:

Hey Alex,

Not really a steelers question but it’s related.

I’m coming to Pittsburgh for my first live Steelers Game against the Ravens.

Given that this will be my first time in Pittsburgh. What are some must visit restaurants?

Everyone else please feel free to chime in if you have suggestions.

Thanks!

Alex: Hey Sean! I am the world’s worst Pittsburgh tour guide. Obviously, there’s Primanti’s but you probably already know that. Pamela’s is a good breakfast spot. Gaucho Parrilla Argentina is a good steakhouse in downtown Pittsburgh. And you gotta get Sheetz if you want some greasy fast/casual food.

Hope you have a great time!

Dan Blocker: Hi Alex! Have you ever thought about adding an intern for training camp? I love reading your notes, and when you miss a play (and you always note it), I’m always thinking… can’t we get an extra set of eyes for this guy! That’s all. Keep up the good work!

Alex: Nah, never thought of that. Our Tim Rice and David O have been at practice and I can lean on them when I need something clarified. And usually I’m hanging with someone from the site who can chime in too. I think it’s a good system.

Mark Malone: Hi Alex, great coverage as always. Thank you. It’s early, we know, but if the season ended with 8 wins because of a lackluster offense, would training camp point more to Canada or Pickett?

Alex: Eh, who knows. I’m not going to make that conclusion right now. It could be a million reasons. Obviously, Pickett’s gotta play well and if he doesn’t, the team will struggle to win.