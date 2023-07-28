‘As Much Knowledge As I Can Give:’ Allen Robinson II Embraces Leadership Role

At the ripe age of just 30 years old, wide receiver Allen Robinson II finds himself in a rather unique position for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not only is he a No. 3 receiver for the first time in his career, he also finds himself as the elder statesman offensively, right alongside free agent additions in left guard Isaac Seumalo and swing tackle Le’Raven Clark.

Robinson has the most experience of the three, entering his 10th NFL season as a former second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Penn State in the 2014 NFL Draft. Seumalo and Clark are entering their eighth seasons in the league.

The former Pro Bowler has been around the block a time or two in the NFL, spending time with three teams prior to being traded to the Steelers ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. With that experience in his back pocket, Robinson is aiming to be a vital asset to the Steelers from a leadership and development standpoint, hoping to help a rather young offensive group as much as he can.