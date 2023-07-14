Analyst Believes Bengals Are AFC North Favorites: ‘People In Pittsburgh Are Going To Come After Me’

The AFC North has long been one of the toughest divisions in football. From the Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens rivalry that heated up in the 2000s and has continued to today to the rise of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, it certainly hasn’t been an easy division for the Steelers to win. Even the Cleveland Browns have not looked quite as incompetent in recent years. It’s safe to say divisional games in the AFC North have never been easy, and that shouldn’t change this year.

The Steelers haven’t won the division since 2020, not all that long for most teams, but since the division was formed as we know it today in 2002, their longest winless streak has just been three years. The Ravens and Browns both look to have solid rosters this season and can certainly contend for the division, but the biggest threat to the Steelers seems to be the Bengals.

Former NFL offensive lineman and current NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger gave his thoughts on the division on the In The Huddle podcast.

‘I think Cincinnati is still the team to beat. People in Pittsburgh are going to come after me, same with Baltimore, because they all feel like they have the team, which is good.” Baldinger said. “This is going to be a dogfight, all the way to the end.”

The Bengals comfortably won the division last season, leading the pack by two-and-a-half games, but many expect it to be a lot closer of a race this season with the improvements that the other three teams have made to their rosters.

While the Steelers seemed poised for a breakout season, there is no doubt the Bengals represent the hump that this team needs to metaphorically get over. Over the last two seasons, the Steelers are just 1-3 against the Bengals, while they are an impressive 6-2 against the rest of the division. You’d think that Pittsburgh will at least have to split their two games against the Bengals this year to have a real shot at the division, which is a tall order. The Bengals have established themselves as one of the premier passing offenses in the league, and the Steelers’ new-look cornerback room will have their hands full with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

While who is going to have to win in the division is impossible to say right now, a few things can be said for sure about the AFC North this season. There will be no easy wins, and whoever wins the division will have to earn it.