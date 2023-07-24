Alex Highsmith ‘Looking Forward’ To Working With Steelers DL Coach Karl Dunbar For Foreseeable Future

Coming out of Charlotte in the 2020 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was a bit raw and still learning the 3-4 outside linebacker position.

Three years later, he’s one of the highest-paid pass rushers in the NFL after signing a four-year, $68 million extension with the Steelers last week. At lot of credit goes to Highsmith for his work ethic and determination, turning his raw abilities into a proven commodity, but Highsmith was also quick to credit Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar Monday during his press conference from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side for helping him develop into the player that he is.

“Yeah, it’s [relationship with Dunbar] been big. I think over the past couple years our relationship has grown a lot over the past couple years and just continuing to learn from him and how he’s helped me in my game has been huge,” Highsmith told reporters, according to video via the Steelers YouTube page. “Just when I got here there’s certain things that I was doing in college that I couldn’t do when I got here. I think one thing that he’s helped me a lot with, especially not only just my passion but my run game as well, just being able to set the edge and being able control the edge on the outside. I just look forward to playing for him for four or five more years.

“And so, it’s just been cool just develop the relationship that we have. He called me on Wednesday and just saying congratulations and everything and so, I can’t wait to see him and the rest of the guys, in Latrobe.”

Dunbar was hired as the Steelers defensive line coach in 2018, taking over for the legendary John Mitchell. He was head coach Mike Tomlin’s defensive line coach when Tomlin served as defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2006, the year before he got the job in Pittsburgh.

Since coming aboard the coaching staff, Dunbar has had quite the impact, helping guys like Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt reach new levels of their games, while also helping Highsmith develop into a solid complementary piece defensively.

Stepping onto the Steelers’ roster coming out of Charlotte, Highsmith sort of became Dunbar’s pet project, and the time and effort put in has paid off for not only Highsmith but the Steelers overall. It’s great to hear that the relationship between the two means so much to Highsmith, who has had quite the meteoric rise for the Steelers over the last two seasons.

Basically everyone Dunbar has touched has turned to gold. It’s hard to pinpoint what exactly about his approach that makes him so effective. But a softer touch than Mitchell has probably helped. Don’t mistake that for setting the bar any lower. The expectation is sky high under his coaching with a focus on technique, hand use, and carrying the torch of Mitchell’s “run to the ball” philosophy.

In the past, Dunbar has talked about his desire to be a defensive coordinator someday. He’s been a defensive line coach his entire career, college and pro. Based on the job he’s done in Pittsburgh, he’s worth consideration even if he’s not a name I’ve seen suggested.

He’s been one of Tomlin’s sneaky good hires over the past decade. The NFL should take notice and come calling but until then, be thankful for having Dunbar on the Steelers’ side.

Alex Highsmith certainly is.