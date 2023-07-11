2023 Summer Scouting Series: Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran

A return of our Summer Scouting Series here at Steelers Depot as we highlight several 2024 NFL Draft hopefuls that are generating buzz prior to the start of the 2023 CFB season at positions that the Pittsburgh Steelers may have interest in several months from now once the pre-draft process gets underway.

#63 Sedrick Van Pran, C, Georgia (R-Sophomore) – 6’4, 310lb

The Good

— Has good size, height, and length for the position

— Has a thick build for the trenches

— Young, yet experienced center (30 career starts)

— Possesses good athleticism and movement skill for an IOL

— Can pull from the center spot and make blocks in space

— Moves effortlessly up to the second level or out to the sideline

— Does a good job combo blocking with the guard up to take the LB

— Runs through his blocks with effort, going until the whistle blows

— Can generate a push upfront in short-yardage/goal line situations

— Does a good job looking for work in pass protection

— Can pass off twists and stunts with the guard

— Aware blocker that recognizes loopers coming to his gap

— Snaps the ball cleanly from under center and in the shotgun

The Bad

— Doesn’t always play with the best knee bend

— Can be more consistent with anchor in pass protection

— Has noticeable balance issues when engaged with defenders

— Tends to lean into his blocks and lunge forward to initiate contact

— Will stumble and fall to the ground on occasion when playing over his feet

Bio

— Redshirt Sophomore prospect from New Orleans

— Born October 23, 2001 (age 21)

— Ranked as a four-star prospect and the #1 center nationally coming out of HS

— Started all four seasons for Warren Easton, three-time team captain

— Competed in track and field at Warren Easton, placing seventh in the shot put

— Invited to 2020 Under Armour All-America Game

— Played as a reserve OL in 2020 in four games before redshirting

— Started at center in all 15 games in 2021, played more snaps (90 percent of total) during the season than any Bulldog

— Started at center in all 15 games, named one of the team’s co-captains for five games in 2022

— Two-time national champion, second team All-SEC (2022)

— Art major

Tape Breakdown

Georgia C Sedrick Van Pran is often regarded the top center prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class, and for good reason. The 6’4, 310-pound redshirt sophomore has started 30 games the last two seasons and has been a part of a menacing offensive line that has led the Dawgs’ rushing attack on the way to two straight national championships. Van Pran has been a key cog for that well-oiled machine, manning the middle in the trenches while showcasing his athleticism and awareness.

When you plug in the tape on Van Pran, you see a hyper-mobile offensive lineman who has no issue pulling from the center spot or working out in space. Watch this clip against Tennessee. Van Pran pulls from the center spot after the snap and locates the LB on the second level, proceeding to plant him on his backside into the turf.

Van Pran is a fluid athlete who can adjust well in space for a player his size. Look at this block Van Pran makes against Oregon. He starts to climb to the second level of the defense, but then notices #1 Noah Sewell right to the side of him. Van Pran manages to get on Sewell’s shoulders and turn him away from the runner, who sneaks up the field and gets the first down.

Van Pran does a good job on combo blocks with the OG, working off the DL to pick up the LB in the box. Watch this rep where Van Pran helps the RG initially get his block on the DL before he works up to the linebacker, proceeding to run him nearly 10 yards downfield and throws him out of the club along the sideline.

Here is another example from the same game of Van Pran combo blocking with the guard on the nose tackle. Clearing a massive hole up the middle of the defense as they take the defender out of the way, Van Pran works off the block to pick up another body at the end of the play.

When it comes to pass protection, Van Pran does a good job recovering after initially giving ground at the beginning of the rush to stall the defender’s pursuit of the QB. Watch this rep against LSU. Van Pran starts out high and upright against the DL on the pass rep, but he performs a hop step to get his feet underneath him to neutralize the rush despite being a little upright in his pass set.

One constant negative you notice from Van Pran’s tape is his lack of balance/torso strength. He gets caught leaning forward and lunging into his blocks both as a run blocker and pass protector. Here are a couple of examples where you see Van Pran lose his block as he gets his weight too far over his toes during the rep, losing balance thus causing him to stumble forward with the second clip showing him ending up on the turf against the Tigers.

Conclusion

Sedrick Van Pran is an athletic center who will excel in zone-blocking schemes thanks to his mobility and aggressiveness as a run blocker. He has balance core strength issues he needs to work on to be more sound as a pass protector, but he has shown to be capable protecting the QB when asked to handle the IDL solo or help with the guard on pass protection assignments. He is still only 21 years old, suggesting that his game can take another step forward in 2023 should he work on these tendencies while maximizing his strengths as a stellar run blocker.

With Mason Cole entering the final year of his deal in 2024, Pittsburgh could be in business to find a long-term center of the future. Rather than attempting to use mid-round capital on a project like they did with Kendrick Green a couple of years ago, perhaps the wise move would be to take a center near the top of the draft to solidify the position for the next decade. That guy could easily be Van Pran, who could follow the footsteps of his former teammates in Broderick Jones, Darnell Washington, and George Pickens as the Steelers attempt to build a bully offense in the AFC.

Projection: Late Day One/ Early Day Two

Games Watched: at Tennessee (2022), vs LSU (2022), vs Oregon (2022)