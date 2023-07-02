2023 Steelers’ Futures Report – WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

As we’ve done in previous years, we’re taking a look at those Pittsburgh Steelers under futures contracts for the 2023 offseason. The ones who spent most if not the entire year on the practice squad and what we can expect from them during training camp (hopefully) into the regular season.

Ja’Marcus Bradley/WR Louisiana – 6003, 198

Bradley certainly is closer to #90 on the Steelers’ roster than he is to #1 but we treat every name with respect and fairness around here. With nine career receptions, no matter what happens this summer, Bradley will always be able to say he’s played in the NFL too.

Before the NFL, Bradley was a downfield threat in the Sun Belt. At Louisiana, he averaged nearly 15 yards per reception on 160 career grabs. As a senior, he posted a 60/906/10 line and found the end zone 20 total times in his final two years. He even chipped in on kick and a handful of punt returns.

Bradley ended his college career second in school-history with 23 receptions, one fewer than slot legend Brandon Stokley and one more than ex-Steelers TE Ladarius Green.

NFL Draft Scout doesn’t list any testing for him pre-draft but YouTube videos indicate he ran 4.48 and jumped 10’5″ in the broad. Undrafted, he signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in April of 2020, surviving the summer before being released at final cutdowns and landing on their practice squad. His first NFL snaps came in Week 13, logging 11 target-less snaps against the Tennessee Titans. All five of his rookie receptions came in Week 16, peppered with 11 targets and finishing the day with 60 yards in a loss to the New York Jets. Bradley was inactive for the Browns’ Wild Card win over the Steelers.

The next season was a similar story. He didn’t play until Week 11, catching two passes for 46 yards, including a 37-yarder. He caught two more passes the following week before primarily playing on special teams the rest of the way. He didn’t make it through 2022, was cut by the Browns, and he was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad shortly before Thanksgiving. They brought him back on a Futures deal in January.

Clearly, Bradley is in the backend of a deep wide receiver depth chart. The top five names are seemingly locked in and if there will be a sixth, it’s far more likely to see Hakeem Butler or Gunner Olszewski. At best, Bradley is looking to stick on the practice squad and he’ll have to impress at receiver and on special teams to do so.