2023 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review: Inside Linebacker

The last time that we took a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster in review, it was weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then. The changes apply to almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. This year, we expect to see quite a bit of competition in Latrobe. It would be a good time to pause and take stock of where the team stands at each position as we head into the most critical process of the offseason.

Position: Inside Linebacker

Total Positional Figure: 6

Additions: 1

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

Cole Holcomb: A tackling machine for Washington, Holcomb is coming off a season-ending foot injury that prevented him from participating in much of OTAs and minicamp. He was added as a free agent this offseason to be their every-down starter.

Elandon Roberts: Another free agent signing, Roberts figures to pair with Holcomb in the starting lineup. Unlike Holcomb, though, he should see a good amount of time on the sidelines when the Steelers run dime defenses as a proud two-down thumper.

Mark Robinson: The second-year player has an opportunity over the next several weeks to show just how much he’s grown and learned since his rookie season. If he shows enough, he can compete at least for playing time, if not even a starting job.

Tanner Muse: Primarily a special teamer throughout his career, no doubt the reason he was signed, Muse has some pedigree as a former third-round pick he’d like to showcase for his latest team.

Chapelle Russell: A practice squad pickup last year, Russell is an experienced special teams player, having logged nearly 300 snaps there for the Jaguars in 2021. His defensive experience is minimal.

Players Added:

Nick Kwiatkoski: A former starter, Kwiatkoski brings over 2,000 defensive snaps to the table, the only problem being hardly any of them have come in the past two years. Instead, he’s picked up his special teams work to remain relevant—or simply employed. He was unsigned after the draft, the Steelers gave him a contract after participating in minicamp as a tryout player.

Players Lost:

Tae Crowder: A former starter with the Giants, he was added to the practice squad late last year before being called up. He never played a snap, however, and was released in the weeks following the draft in May.

Notes and Camp Outlook:

There’s a whole lot of new this year, that’s an understatement. Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, Myles Jack, and even Marcus Allen are all gone. Will Holcomb be ready to hit the ground running once they get to Latrobe? That’s the most immediate question, as he could be a candidate to start on the PUP List.

After that, the focus is going to be how the starters work with the rest of the defense—and perhaps who the starters are. Fans are going to want to see Robinson make a push in year two to get on the field, for which he would have to show a major step up in his understanding of the game.

Another thing to look out for, frankly, is reinforcements. Even though they’ve added four free agents to the position this offseason, it’s still one that feels like a potential weakness. They usually pull off a trade or two during training camp, and if they do this year, inside linebacker is as likely a position as any.