2023 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review: Defensive End

The last time that we took a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster in review, it was weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then. The changes apply to almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. This year, we expect to see quite a bit of competition in Latrobe. It would be a good time to pause and take stock of where the team stands at each position as we head into the most critical process of the offseason.

Position: Defensive End

Total Positional Figure: 8

Additions: 3

Deletions: 0

Players Retained:

Cameron Heyward: The Steelers list most of the players we would think of as defensive ends instead as defensive tackles, in part as an aid to make sure Cameron Heyward gets his proper credit for postseason awards. At age 33 last season, however, he continues to prove he doesn’t need help to dominate.

Larry Ogunjobi: Pittsburgh seems confident it will get the most out of Larry Ogunjobi after re-signing him on a three-year contract worth nearly $10 million per season. He played on a one-year, $8 million prove-it deal last year that was impacted by injury.

DeMarvin Leal: Last year’s third-round pick, Leal will probably move around this year, spending time both as a traditional 3-4 end and perhaps as an edge defender as well, with some interior work mixed in. Playing behind Heyward and Ogunjobi, versatility is the name of the game in terms of playing time.

Isaiahh Loudermilk: Now going into Year Three, Loudermilk is facing a pivotal season during which he’ll have to prove that he belongs and is capable of contributing. Still, even if he makes the team, he stands a very good chance of being a healthy scratch.

Players Added:

Armon Watts: An experienced veteran who was signed on the cheap this offseason, Watts might be being a bit overlooked. Right now he could potentially be this team’s third-best defensive end, or at least fourth.

Keeanu Benton: Drafted 49th overall in the second round, Benton should see time up and down the defensive line, though they are seemingly hoping to make him a defensive tackle. Given the proliferation of nickel defenses, the distinction between the two will not be dramatic.

Manny Jones: Claimed off waivers in May, Jones was a college free agent last year, but he did manage to log several dozen defensive snaps in 2022 with the Arizona Cardinals. His upside figures to be the practice squad.

James Nyamwaya: A raw, small-school project, Nyamwaya was signed as a rookie college free agent. He has intriguing measureables, which is often the case for most players who find themselves on rosters via this route. Realistically, he is fighting for a practice squad spot.

Players Lost: N/A

Notes and Camp Outlook:

The defensive line room, especially at defensive end, may be one of the more confidently projected on the roster. You have your bona fide warhorses in Heyward and Ogunjobi, with the second-year Leal due to step into a bigger role.

The biggest questions seem to be how quickly Benton can get up to speed and if he will be asked to contribute at defensive end, and if Loudermilk can hold off Watts and the field to retain his roster spot.

There’s also the sense of an uncertain future here, never knowing exactly when Heyward will begin winding down, so it would be good to get a glimpse of the potential future. Guys like Leal and Benton flashing in 2023 would make me feel a lot better about 2025.