‘You Might As Well Put The Pads On’: Brian Baldinger Hasn’t Seen A More Intense OTA Practice Than Pittsburgh’s

One of the most universal observations about Pittsburgh Steelers practices over the past decade under head coach Mike Tomlin is simply about how much they contrast from what analysts see in other cities along their routes. There is a layer of intensity not often seen in this iteration of collectively-bargained practice limitations that Tomlin has consistently managed to install, and everybody, including the veteran players who come over from other teams, always seems to feel compelled to comment on it.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger recently had the chance to make an appearance at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex after visiting several other teams during spring drills, and he shared his own thoughts about what he saw during that time on his In the Huddle with Carl Dukes and Jason La Canfora.

“When they practiced, I’ve been to six different OTAs, [and] I haven’t seen a practice like this. I mean, you might as well put the pads on”, he said. They get after it. And Tomlin is everywhere. They’re running a two-minute drill and he’s like, ‘Alright, there’s 38 seconds left, here’s the situation’, bam. Teaching situational football, making sure everybody understands the situation”.

Despite the reputation he may have earned from some segments of fans, Tomlin has long been a hands-on coach. After all, he cut his teeth as a hardworking defensive backs coach for the likes of Tony Dungy and Jon Gruden after playing college ball at wide receiver. He worked his way up the ranks because of his abilities as an instructor. He never gave that up.

And his presence is very much a core part of that intensity that so many observers mention. He is the one who pushes the buttons, who sets the table, who instigates. He knows what he wants to see and he gets the results, both while on the practice field and well beforehand during his “great morning” meetings.

Of course, there is a limit to how intense practices can be at this time of year, and teams that go overboard will be docked additional practices. It seems as though at least one team every year suffers these consequences, but that hasn’t been Tomlin’s problem.

There may be an added intensity to the operations this offseason just from the locker room alone. More than has been typical, the Steelers focused a lot this offseason on adding competition for many parts of the roster. That keeps everybody on their toes knowing every moment on the field and in the classroom counts toward keeping their job, or earning one.

The situational drills have a lot to do with that as well. It doesn’t matter where you are or what you’re doing. Whether you’re in the Super Bowl or on a practice field in May, if you’re put in a goal-line situation, you’re going to want to make a play.