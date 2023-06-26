WR Hakeem Butler ‘Loving Every Minute’ Of Playing For Steelers

Current Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hakeem Butler joined a former Steeler over the weekend, attending Steven Sims’ Houston-based football camp. Butler played his high school football in Texas, making it something of a homecoming. Signed by the Steelers last month, Butler told KPRC’s Aaron Wilson he’s thrilled to be back in the NFL and in Pittsburgh.

“Loving every minute of Pittsburgh,” he told Wilson. “I can’t wait to get back.”

Butler will be one of 90 Steelers reporting to training camp on July 26th. A former 4th-round pick after starring at Iowa State, his first act in the NFL wasn’t a success. He fell out of the league but got picked up in the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks, succeeding there and getting the NFL’s attention again.

Pittsburgh signed him shortly after rookie minicamp and he’ll compete for one of the team’s final roster spots. Butler is looking to catch his first pass and is looking for more stability this time around. He thinks he’ll get it playing for Mike Tomlin.

“I love playing for Tomlin,” Butler said. “He’s as straight as they come. He’s going to tell you how it is. And I love a guy like that.”

Pittsburgh’s top five wide receivers are largely locked into their spots and roles but the Steelers often keep six of them, leaving at least one floating spot. Anthony Miller’s release last week eliminates one competitor, meaning Butler will primarily battle Gunner Olszewski along with anyone else who surprises this summer.

This summer will be an important one for him to stick in the league. If Butler can’t latch on with Pittsburgh, he may run out of chances to get back into the league. His offseason goals aren’t anything mystical but they’re vital to maximizing his chances.

“Continuing to work. Get better, stronger, faster, work on the game.”

Butler is an interesting “big slot” with rare size along the interior that makes his 6’5 frame a mismatch against slot cornerbacks. He’ll have to show improved route running and more consistent hands to seriously push for a roster spot. Adding in some level of special teams value will help, too, though he won’t be in the mix as a return man.