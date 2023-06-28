Watch: Kenny Pickett’s Five Best Throws Of His Rookie Year

Bringing you guys another video today. Recently, we published a complete breakdown of Kenny Pickett’s rookie season, examining the good and bad of his play from all angles. Today, we’ll condense some of that and just focus on the good and the top five throws he made as a rookie. Some plays are from the full breakdown, some we haven’t talked through before.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.

Disclaimer: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one after 30 seconds. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay.” Click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.