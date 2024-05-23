Bears Writer Attends Steelers Practice, Says Pittsburgh Has ‘Better Plan’ For Justin Fields Than Chicago

First round picks fail for a multitude of reasons. A misevaluation of talent. Poor scheme fit. Injuries, character concerns, or often, the team they get picked by aren’t stable enough to grow and develop a prospect. After attending Steelers’ OTAs this week, one Chicago Bears writer thinks Pittsburgh is the change of scenery Justin Fields needs.

The Chicago Sun-Times Jason Lieser offered his thoughts on what he observed after a couple of Steelers’ practices.

“I think that the Steelers, even though it it only a one-year deal for Justin Fields right now, I think they have a better plan in place for him than the Bears had for him,” Lieser said on the Bernstein and Holmes show via 670 The Score.

Leiser pointed to better synergy with OC Arthur Smith compared to Fields working with Matt Nagy to begin his Bears’ career. Smith’s system utilizes quarterback mobility, changing the launch point by rolling and booting quarterbacks out in space coupled with designed runs. Famously, Fields complained last season the Bears made him too robotic and not relying on the instincts that made him a first round pick. Of course, there’s a line to walk and Fields’ free-natured play can do as much harm as help but the stable Steelers should fit his skillset. Even though he’s only been a Steeler for two months, Lieser sees a change in Fields’ demeanor.

“He seemed refreshed. He seemed happy. It was interesting to see him in a situation where they have open locker room after OTAs. Russell Wilson is talking at the podium at the beginning of practice. And the PR staff has to go over to Justin Fields and say, ‘hey, everybody wants to talk to you too…’ so [Wilson] is going to talk first. Could you be available to at your locker at the end of open locker room?”

Point being, Fields isn’t under the pressure to be the starter. Wilson is acting like a starter not just in reps but in how his daily life functions. Getting players together for workouts, taking linemen out to Pirates’ games, and being at the podium to first meet with the media before the scrum heads inside the locker room. Fields has the mentality to push Wilson but his role looks like a backup. Which will allow him to focus on his game instead of carrying a franchise.

“You can see he feels really good about where he’s at. He feels really good about the opportunity in front of him. He is not afraid to compete against Russel Wilson. What I saw from him is kind of a renewed energy in his body language.”

As Fields confirmed Tuesday, he asked to be traded to Pittsburgh and Chicago GM Ryan Poles obliged. Fields knew the situation, Wilson having already signed and the presumed starter. And yet he still wanted to be a Steeler for the structure, stability, and coaching Mike Tomlin and company could provide. That shift in mentality, being excited about where you’re at, could revive not just Fields’ mind but his career.