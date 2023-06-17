Two Steelers Tryout Players Drafted By XFL

The XFL held its 2023 player draft Friday. Though not televised or streamed, we know the results, and two players who were in Pittsburgh Steelers’ minicamp were selected.

The St. Louis Battlehawks selected Delaware LB Johnny Buchanan while the Vegas Vipers took Northern Arizona WR Stacy Chukwumezie. Both players took part in the Steelers’ three-day rookie minicamp weekend the second week of May and both exited without signing a contract. Only one of the 33 Steelers’ tryout players were immediately signed, RB Alfonzo Graham, while LB Toby Ndukwe was later added.

Buchanan was a college tackling machine, a whopping 150 tackles in 2022 for the Blue Hens to lead the FCS level. Though undersized, he had a productive college career with 326 total stops, 16.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and a pair of forced fumbles.

The Battlehawks had a solid 2023 campaign, finishing 7-3 but falling short of a playoff berth in a competitive North division. Notable names on last year’s roster include QB A.J. McCarron, former Steelers RB Mataeo Durant, and WR Hakeem Butler, who Pittsburgh signed days after their rookie minicamp wrapped up.

Chukwumezie flashed in 2019 with 900 yards and eight touchdowns but injuries derailed the remainder of his college career. Still, he put up impressive numbers at his Pro Day, posting a 4.47 40 and 36-inch vertical. He went undrafted and unsigned, spent a week with the New York Giants’ rookie minicamp a week earlier before being invited to Pittsburgh.

The Vipers were among the league’s worst team, going just 2-8, and parting ways with head coach Rod Woodson after just one season.

Admittedly, most of the names selected in the XFL Draft were unheralded ones from a fairly limited pool of available prospects. There weren’t many other notable names taken, though Incarnate Word QB Lindsey Scott Jr. was drafted by the Houston Roughnecks.

There was one other Steelers-connected move made during the draft when former OLB Tuzar Skipper was traded from Seattle to Arlington for an offensive lineman and draft pick.

Per a league press release, the XFL holds exclusive rights to the players drafted Friday. The league will hold a showcase in June and July for those who went undrafted with an XFL Combine to be held July 25-27 in Arlington, Texas.