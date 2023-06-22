The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Transactions, Passing Of Clark Haggans, Second-Year Players, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 146 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Thursday morning show, Alex Kozora and Josh Carney get right to discussing the sudden and recent passing of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans.

The Steelers have made quite a few transactions the last few days so Alex and Josh get everybody caught up on the recent moves made by the team.

The Steelers have several second-year players expected to make jumps in 2023 so Alex and Josh go over that group in this show.

Finally, Alex and Josh discuss the tackle battles the Steelers will have this summer.

As usual, we mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

