The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Draft Pick Signings, Cap Update, George Kittle Comments, Coaching Staff Size, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 147 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I start things off by talking about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett getting married on Saturday.

The Steelers have made several roster moves since Alex and I last talked. We discuss those transactions in addition to the team signing two more of their 2023 draft picks, tackle Broderick Jones and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, last week. We also discuss Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. remaining unsigned as of Monday morning.

On the heels of all these recent moves, Alex and I discuss the Steelers’ salary cap situation as of Monday morning.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle recently made some comments that revolved somewhat around the Steelers, so we add context and our own thoughts on those.

Alex and I talk a little about what new Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II brings to the position group from a leadership standpoint.

With my annual 90-In-30 series now underway, Alex and I discuss the first three Steelers players that I previewed ahead of training camp starting: defensive tackle Montravius Adams, offensive lineman Spencer Anderson, and wide receiver Calvin Austin III.

Alex and I also move on to discuss the recent study he did on the size of the Steelers’ coaching staff in relation to the rest of the NFL.

We close out this show by discussing former Steelers quarterback Neil Graff and his 1977 season with the team.

We hit a few listener emails late in this show as well.

As usual, we mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

