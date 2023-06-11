T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward Named NFL’s Best Pass Rushing Duo

After T.J. Watt won Defensive Player Of The Year and tied the NFL single-season record in 2021, it was his fellow outside linebacker Alex Highsmith who stepped up with a team-high 14.5 sacks in 2022. Despite Highsmith’s success in 2021, Bleacher Report doesn’t have him and Watt as the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL. Instead, it’s Watt and Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward who BR has at the top spot, ranked ahead of the likes of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and Hasson Reddick and Josh Sweat.

“T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward stand together at a distance from the four other passing-rushing pairs,” Maurice Moton wrote. “Though Alex Highsmith logged a team-leading 14.5 sacks in the previous campaign, his resume isn’t comparable to Cameron Heyward, who’s still generating a high rate of pocket pressure in his mid-30s.”

He added that Highsmith could appear on the list next season if he has another strong year in 2023.

“With Watt and Heyward in the front seven, the Pittsburgh Steelers have an elite combination of edge and interior pressure. Next year, Highsmith could be in this spot if he has another strong showing in 2023. But for now, Watt and Heyward have the accolades, impressive pass-rushing numbers and the continuity to claim the No. 1 spot.”

While it was surprising to see Heyward’s name listed instead of Highsmith, the rationale makes complete sense. Heyward’s strung together back-to-back double-digit sack seasons and has 78.5 for his career. While Watt and Highsmith generate pressure from the outside, Heyward is an interior pass rusher, making the duo of him and Watt that much more dangerous as it leads to pressure from multiple directions and makes it harder for a quarterback to escape.

Heyward’s not getting any younger, as 2023 will be his age-34 season. But he’s gotten better with age, continuing to stay productive and has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past six seasons. The four-time Pro Bowler is a constant threat whenever the quarterback drops back to pass, with one of the best bull rushes in the game. Even when he isn’t getting a sack, he’s aiding guys like Watt and Highsmith by chasing the quarterback out of the pocket and making it easier for someone else to get to him.

With Watt now fully healthy after missing time last season with a torn pectoral, it’ll be good to see Pittsburgh’s pass rush back at full strength, hopefully for a full season. The team’s streak of 50-sack seasons ended last year, but with a healthy Watt and Heyward and an emerging Highsmith, along with veterans Markus Golden and Larry Ogunjobi, they could look to start a new one in 2023. And it won’t be a surprise if they do.