Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Gets Married Saturday

While it might just be another day during the quietest part of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason, it’s a key one for QB Kenny Pickett. Pickett married fiancé Amy Paternoster Saturday in New Jersey.

While there’s been no photos of the big day yet, Paternoster posted this Instagram photo of the two dressed up for their rehearsal dinner.

In the comments, Pickett replied “Can’t Wait!!.” Which is a little too Baltimore Ravens/Bart Scott for Steelers’ fan tastest but we’ll let it slide.

The two got engaged in January in 2022. Since, Pickett’s had an event football career, getting drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, climbing the team’s depth chart, and becoming the starter by Week 5. His rookie season was full of ups and downs but he ended things on a high note, leading the Steelers on back-to-back game-winning drives in Weeks 16 and 17 to nearly get Pittsburgh back into the playoffs. Now, he enters 2023 as the team’s unquestioned starter.

Much of the focus for Pickett this offseason has been about improving his game, something QBs Coach Mike Sullivan has taken notice of. Just days before his wedding, Pickett was on a football field in Jersey, throwing passes to WR Allen Robinson, who vowed to get extra reps with Pickett during the offseason. Pittsburgh acquired Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams in April for a swap of 7th round picks.

But Pickett has also mentioned his upcoming wedding date a couple times, telling reporters during mandatory minicamp he and Amy were missing the Taylor Swift concert in order to handle last-minute preparations.

During an offseason interview with The Pivot, Pickett opened up about his relationship with Amy, saying her job might be more demanding than his.

“It’s that cliché, when you know, you know,” Pickett said. “I just have no doubt that she’s someone I want to spend the rest of my life with. Personally, how we connect on a personal level. She works in private equity. I think she has longer hours than I did during the season. She’s out of the house at 8, back at 8 o’clock at night. She’s working right now. We just connected at that level.”

He told the show the two lived 15 minutes apart growing up but met during college break one year. She attended Princeton, Pickett Pitt, and Pickett said he worked up the courage to talk to her one day.

“I can’t say enough great things about Amy and what she means to me.”

The above photo comes from draft night with Amy right next to Pickett, embracing moments after his name was officially called. You can go back and rewatch the entire moment at the link here.

Pickett is entering the 2023 season with the same role he had exiting 2022 as the Steelers’ starting quarterback. But now, he’ll do it as a married man. He’s got a wedding ring. Now he’s looking for a Super Bowl ring.