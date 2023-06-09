Steelers Four Most Pressing Offseason Questions Entering Minicamp

With OTAs wrapped up, we examine some lingering questions as Pittsburgh heads into its mandatory minicamp next week. Here are some things to monitor as the team moves toward training camp and the upcoming season.

Is Matt Canada in his most advantageous position since becoming OC?

This is Canada’s third season as OC and the Steelers’ offense under his tutelage has been less than inspiring to put it politely. He did have a nearly spent Big Ben his first season. A rotation of Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett in his second season also proved challenging.

But this year, expectations are at a much higher level. Pickett is in his second season, first as a full-time starter, and receiving all the first-team reps.

The Steelers also invested heavily in the offensive line. They brought in veteran Isaac Seumalo. who has Steelers fans salivating. They also drafted Broderick Jones, whom they hope will man the left tackle job for the foreseeable future, in the first round. Adding to a line that seemed to hit its stride down the stretch last year has fans hoping the unit will be a position of strength for the first time in a few seasons.

Pittsburgh also added weapons for Pickett. Veteran WR Allen Robinson II was brought in to add experience and pedigree to the wide receiver room alongside Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Calvin Austin III. The Steelers also drafted big Georgia product Darnell Washington to go with an emerging star in Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry and form a really promising TE room.

Throw in Connor Heyward as a “jack of all trades” and a solid running back tandem of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren and it seems Canada has plenty of exciting pieces to play with heading into this season.

The question is, can he put all these pieces together and formulate a creative and dynamic attack, one that will put points on the board and utilize this crew to its highest potential? Recent history isn’t promising but this will be Canada’s chance to prove his doubters wrong and reward head coach Mike Tomlin for keeping faith in Canada when nobody else did.

When will Cole Holcomb get practice reps with his new teammates?

Since Ryan Shazier’s tragic injury, name a position that the Steelers have struggled with more to find an answer that inspires confidence? We are all well aware of the Devin Bush saga. And names like Bob Spillane, Mark Barron, Joe Schobert, Myles Jack, et al, left Steeler fans longing for the days of Lambert, Kirkland, and Farrior.

This offseason, the Steelers set out to solidify the position by bringing in veterans Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb. The pair is slated to be the starters with second-year man Mark Robinson and free agent Tanner Muse providing the depth. The question is Holcomb as he battles his way back from a foot injury that limited him to seven games last season with the Redskins.

The Steelers have been bringing him along slowly and he will need to show that he is fully recovered and ready to be the every-down linebacker that they have desperately missed. Will get more than just mental reps in minicamp? As part of the communications hub that Alex Kozora highlighted earlier this week, the earlier he gets on the field the better given the new pieces on defense. There is no need to rush him back so any snaps he receives right now are a bonus.

Either way, the Steelers seem to have more quality depth at this position than in previous years. Time will tell if this group is truly the answer to their inside linebacker situation.

Who will emerge at RB3 with Steelers poised to be a run-first team?

The Steelers find themselves in a strong position with their top two running backs. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren proved to be a formidable 1-2 punch last season, and that should only continue in 2023. However, the Steelers are poised to make running the ball their top priority, and with increased rushing attempts comes an increase in the possibility of injuries.

Hence, depth at this position is a priority. Anthony McFarland Jr. is heading into his fourth season with the Steelers but he has failed to gain any real traction with the team. In his first two seasons, he managed to suit up for 13 games but only had 33 carries for 113 yards. Last season he only played in one game.

Another name that generated some buzz at OTAs was a rookie out of Morgan State, Alfonzo Graham. The 5’9” 195 lb. back stood out for his pass-catching ability, even drawing some comparisons to Jaylen Warren. Some other players battling it out for the third spot are Jason Huntley and Darius Hagans.

Keep in mind that the RB3 typically needs to also play special teams so keep an eye on that moving forward to see who can distinguish themselves. No, the competition won’t be decided in offseason practices. But minicamp provides more opportunities for these players to get more reps and to show the coaches that they are progressing.

Even if it is football in shorts.

How will DC Teryl Austin continue to mix and match in secondary?

Gone are Cam Sutton and Arthur Maulet, leaving a void at slot corner, a critical position in today’s NFL. Sutton especially established himself as one of the top slot corners in the league before departing for Detroit in the offseason.

Pittsburgh has clearly devoted a ton of resources to the corner position this offseason. They signed veteran Chandon Sullivan, to play the slot role, and also brought in veteran and future Hall of Famer Patrick Peterson.

Peterson has played outside and excelled at it his entire career. However, transitioning to the slot at this later stage of his career could be a natural transition for the eight-time Pro Bowler, even if it’s only on a part-time basis.

If rookie cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. prove they can help man the outside and get on the field thus season, look for Sullivan and Peterson to man the slot position heading into the season. Clearly Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin has some pretty exciting pieces to experiment with as he develops packages for a defense that has high hopes heading into the 2023 season.

Minicamp gives Austin more opportunities to mix and match in a new-look secondary and perhaps give him and the Steelers a little more clarity as to what they will do at slot cornerback when they report to training camp.