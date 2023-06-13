‘Showed He Can Play In This League:’ Grady Brown Talks Up DB Elijah Riley

If you want a deep sleeper who could crack the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster this September, it’s defensive back Elijah Riley. A versatile player with size and physicality, he had just a limited role on the team a year ago. But with several changes in the secondary and the team looking for versatility following the loss of Cam Sutton, Riley is squarely in the conversation.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, DBs Coach Grady Brown was asked to evaluate Riley.

“I think it’s about building on his limited opportunities last year,” Brown said via Steelers.com. “You go back to the Raiders game. He came in and played some valuable reps for us. Did some things to show he can play in this league. He’s an inside player with positional flexibility.”

Claimed off waivers last August, Riley bounced between the Steelers’ roster and practice squad. Though he appeared in just four games and played only 20 defensive snaps, they came in some key moments. The first came in the team’s upset Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Riley logging nine snaps and providing sub-package support when Pittsburgh was decimated by injury.

He didn’t see the field again until late in the season, picking up 10 snaps in the team’s Week 16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He finished the game with three tackles, one of which came on special teams.

All of Riley’s defensive snaps last year came in dime packages. It could be a role he’ll fight for this season with size and versatility to move around the secondary. In a separate part of Brown’s interview, he included Riley in the slot conversation. While he is bigger than most slot corners and may not be natural there, the Steelers don’t have any clear or great options there. He could serve dual roles as a safety/slot hybrid, a role held by players like Tre Norwood in recent years.

Riley could battle Norwood this summer for one of the final defensive back spots. Riley is a better tackler and more physical player, potentially giving him a leg up to make the team.