Schefter: Handful Of NFL Players To Be Suspended This Week For Gambling

The NFL seems set to release another round of suspensions for gambling-related infractions. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Colts’ DB Isaiah Rodgers is one of a handful of NFL players expected to be suspended in the coming days for violating the league’s gambling policy.

A handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/7hPaqJOQlN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2023

Rodgers’ name has been in the news for weeks now and comes as no surprise. He’s among the most egregious offenders, reportedly gambling on Colts’ games. His suspension is likely to be indefinite, at least a year as Schefter’s tweet notes, and he could have a long road back to the NFL.

Schefter’s report is notable because it indicates at least a couple more players in the league is facing suspension. Schefter doesn’t name who those players are, meaning we’ll likely have to wait for the NFL’s official announcement. Earlier this offseason, several Detroit Lions’ players, including WR Jameson Williams, and one Washington Commander defender were suspended for gambling.

The league has spent the offseason reinforcing its gambling policy, which allows players to bet on non-NFL games so long as they don’t do it on team grounds (their facility, team bus, hotel, etc). The league has sent out these six guidelines to help keep players out of trouble.

On an NFL conference call discussing the league gambling policy and education, here are the 6 key rules for players: pic.twitter.com/Fg5yFMVbek — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 20, 2023

But with gambling’s increased presence, legalized in 37 states, and the NFL full of young players with disposable income, it’s becoming a bigger and costlier problem. Given the league’s zero-tolerance program, players who bet on the NFL will miss at least one full season. Even star players aren’t given any leeway. Last year, WR Calvin Ridley sat out the season for gambling.

Throughout the offseason, some Steelers’ players have discussed how Mike Tomlin and the NFL are handling getting the information across.

“We have security meetings every year since I’ve been in the league,” Cam Heyward said earlier this week. “And we talk about gambling, not being in a sportsbook. I feel like the rules do change a little bit with how much gambling is part of our league now.”

Heyward and others have also noted Tomlin has made the league’s policy abundantly clear during team meetings. We don’t know if any of these “handful” of suspensions include Steelers, hopefully not, but if they do, it’ll be a long-term punishment.