Right On Cue, Mike Tomlin Gives His Yearly ‘Physical Conditioning’ Speech

As the Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their mandatory minicamp on Thursday, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked how the proceedings went. However, he also drew attention to the fact that everyone, especially the younger players, needs to pay attention to their conditioning ahead of training camp in Latrobe.

“As we transition into our summer months and readiness of Latrobe, it’s important that we leave them with some strong messaging regarding physical conditioning,” Tomlin said via a team transcript. “And so that’s the messaging we left them with. There’s a lot of things outside of their control, particularly the young player.

“Some of them have never been to Latrobe; they don’t understand the challenges that await. They don’t understand what we’re going to specifically ask them to do. What they do understand and have control of is their readiness, their physical condition…those that show up in Latrobe in great physical condition usually position themselves for a good experience.”

When the Steelers report to Saint Vincent College on Wednesday, July 26, for training camp, that’s when all of the preparations at OTAs and minicamps will be put to the test on the field. Rookies, especially undrafted free agents, and players who are fighting for roster spots cannot afford to lose out on practice time due to not being in shape. Injuries happen, yes. However, players can take steps to ensure that they have the best possible chance of being fit and healthy come the 26th.

That’s the point Tomlin and his staff are attempting to hammer home with the players. Do what you can to properly take care of yourselves in the next month and a half so you can be ready for everything that will be thrown at you when everyone comes together at the end of July. If you’re battling for a roster spot or a starting spot, the last thing you can afford to do is miss time for reasons that are in your control.

That could be arriving to camp out of shape and not being able to practice right away, putting you behind the proverbial 8-ball. That can also be a lack of proper conditioning so you wear down in the heat and hard work of training camp and you miss time midway through it. Regardless of what your situation is, you need to be in tip-top shape to prepare for the season. There’s an old cliché around football that availability is your best ability.

It appears that Tomlin subscribes to that belief, and he’s trying to get his players, especially the younger ones, to follow along. Especially for the rookies, this might be their first break since they spent the spring preparing for the NFL draft and then they’ve been getting acclimated ever since. Now they have a chance to breathe before training camp. However, if they relax too much and show up to camp overweight or lacking in endurance, it could cost them big time. Everyone would be wise to heed Tomlin’s words about preparing themselves and their bodies for the rigors to come.