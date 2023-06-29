Report: Former Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon Signing With Rams

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is getting another shot in the NFL.

Witherspoon, according to a report from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, is signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Free agent CB Ahkello Witherspoon is signing with the #Rams, per source. At 6-2, 208 pounds, Witherspoon’s a big corner who’s been very productive. In 13 games with the #Steelers over the past two seasons, he’s amassed 11 PBUs and 4 INTs. pic.twitter.com/26OSi596fh — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 29, 2023

Witherspoon, 28, was previously released by the Steelers on May 17, ending a two-year run with the Black and Gold after Pittsburgh acquired him just days before the start of the 2021 season in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in 2023.

In his two seasons with Steelers, Witherspoon played in 13 total games and registered three interceptions to go along with 11 pass breakups. He also registered 35 total tackles. Witherspoon, however, has played just 616 defensive snaps in total since arriving in Pittsburgh. A former third round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, he spent time in Seattle before being dealt to Pittsburgh.

Witherspoon’s release from the Steelers in mid-May didn’t come as a major surprise. A poor performance coupled with a hamstring injury last season saw him play in only four games, recording 20 tackles and one interception. Now, he lands in Los Angeles with the rebuilding Rams.

Previously this offseason, the Rams traded away star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, and now have one of the youngest cornerback rooms in the NFL.

Rookies Jordan Jones, Tyon Davis, Cameron McCutcheon and Timarcus Davis are joined by veterans Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick and Richard LeCounte III along with rookie 2023 sixth-round draft pick Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Witherspoon becomes the veteran in the room with six seasons in the NFL.