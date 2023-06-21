Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Legitimately Didn’t Know The Titanic Was Real: ‘Guess I’m The Only One Who Didn’t Know This’

Baltimore Ravens’ cornerback Marlon Humphrey is known for making some waves on Twitter. Nothing that would get him in trouble with his team or the league but there’s been some – as the kids say – out of pocket tweets sent out from his phone. Arguably the most confounding one was a message he sent last month, saying he didn’t realize The Titanic movie was based on a real ship and story.

Was today year old when I found out the Titanic was real….that’s wild lowkey — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) May 12, 2023

But that message could be interpreted as him trolling or joking as a way to send Twitter into a frenzy. Which, with over five million views, mission accomplished.

So that’s gotta be the story, right? Wrong. Humphrey appeared on The Rich Eisen Show Tuesday, guest-hosted by Kirk Mossion, to admit he sincerely had no idea it was a real event. He said it dawned on him when he saw a tweet auctioning the dress Kate Winslet wore in the movie that was based on what would be worn in the time period.

“I was like, was the Titanic real?” he told the show. “I thought it was a movie. They’re like, ‘No, it was based on a true story.’ And then I was like, wow.”

Yes, for those unaware, which is likely just Marlon Humphrey, the Titanic was real. Billed as an unsinkable ship, it hit an iceberg and sank in April 1912, killing over 1,500 of those onboard. Only a couple hundred managed to escape on lifeboats.

The Titanic is back in the news this week after a submersible travelled to the bottom of the sear floor to see its wreckage lost communications with its mother ship and did not float back to the surface as expected. Its whereabouts remain unknown but if the five-person crew is still alive, they reportedly only have about a day of oxygen remaining. The search remains ongoing to find it with reports Wednesday indicating they received signals of a banging sound coming from the deep ocean though the vessel has not yet been found. Even if discovered, there will be a monumental challenge in getting it back to the surface.

So if Humphrey didn’t learn about the Titanic’s history last month, he’s well aware of it now. But he thinks the movie should’ve come with a disclaimer.

“They should have made that part more clear,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of people growing up, watching it, thinking the Titanic is fake.”

No, Marlon, I don’t think there’s “a lot of people” who thought the Titanic only existed in a movie. It’s just you. At least, kudos to him for admitting it and taking the jokes made at his expense – including ours – in stride. He’s clearly someone who doesn’t take himself too seriously. That’s refreshing to hear, though he said he might be a little more careful before tweeting his next realization out.

“This one, was almost causing harm to myself,” he joked. “I’m like, crap, I guess I’m the only one who didn’t know this.”

Hopefully Humphrey’s movie knowledge doesn’t work the other way too, thinking fake movies are real, or someone is going to have a tough conversation with him about The Harry Potter series.