Over the last half decade or so, an emphasis has been placed on the cornerback position as one of the most important in today’s pass-heavy game. Without a high-end cornerback, teams have a difficult time slowing down the high-flying, quarterback- and receiver-driven offenses in today’s game. That’s especially true in the AFC North.

While some of the big-name players such as the quarterbacks, running backs and pass rushers steal the headlines within the division overall, quietly the cornerbacks in the division are right there with some of the best across the league. Names like Marlon Humphrey and Denzel Ward should ring a bell when it comes to some of the best in the NFL today, and so too will guys like Greg Newsome, Chidobe Awuzie and Joey Porter Jr. in the coming seasons.

Overall, it’s a very deep, talented group of cornerbacks in the AFC North. For the first time in three years, there’s a new No. 1 in the AFC North in the Ranking the Rooms: AFC North CBs series.

1. CLEVELAND BROWNS

The Browns continue to load up at the cornerback position year after year, especially through the draft. It’s led to Cleveland building one of the best cornerback rooms in the NFL, let alone the AFC North.

The trio of Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. is rather strong. They can match up with any trio at cornerback in the league, quite honestly. Ward has developed into a terrific coverage cornerback, though he did have a down year in 2022. He should be able to bounce back to his All-Pro ways though.

Newsome has the makings of a star against the run and in coverage. He was terrific in his second season, posting a career best 69.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, including a career-high 72.3 coverage grade, allowing just 41 receptions for 400 yards last year. He didn’t have an interception on the year, but he’s a lockdown cornerback in the making.

Emerson fits the new-age mold for cornerbacks in the NFL. He’s long, physical and can really run. He posted a 75.1 coverage grade from PFF last season in 500 coverage snaps for the Browns.

Depth is strong in Cleveland, too. Behind the trio, the Browns have rookie Cameron Mitchell, who was quite the steal on Day 3, as well as veterans in A.J. Green III, and Chris Westry. Special teams ace Mike Ford was a good add for Cleveland this offseason, and Thomas Graham Jr. is a developmental piece with good size and length who could turn into something for Cleveland moving forward.

Really, really good room overall.

2. BALTIMORE RAVENS

After three straight seasons at the top of the charts in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens slide a spot in the rankings.

Marlon Humphrey remains one of the best overall cornerbacks in the NFL with his ability to slide inside to the slot or play outside on the boundary at exceptionally high levels.

Humphrey is a physical corner who thrives on contact and appears to be the latest iteration of Charles “Peanut” Tillman with his ability to punch footballs out, forcing fumbles. Fully healthy in 2022, Humphrey turned in one of the best years of his career, grading out at 76.7 overall from PFF. That included a 75.6 in coverage and an elite 91.5 pass rush grade off the edge in the Ravens’ attacking defense, recording three sacks on the year.

Baltimore added veteran Rock Ya-Sin in free agency to shore up the room with Humphrey. He’s a good press-coverage cornerback with intriguing traits, but he’s on his third team in three seasons and really needs to find his game overall. Baltimore also added veteran Trayvon Mullen to the room to give Baltimore some depth and experience. He’s been hit or miss in his career, but in Baltimore’s attacking defense he could tap into his potential.

Brandon Stephens returns for Baltimore and could slide between boundary corner and safety due to his physicality. He’s a real chess piece for the Ravens. Veterans Daryl Worley and Kevon Seymour will battle for roles, as well as second-year pro Jalyn Armour-Davis, who has a high ceiling but needs to put it all together.

The Ravens drafted Kyu Blu Kelly this year, and he brings NFL bloodlines as the son of former NFL safety Brian Kelly. He’s a developmental players to watch, as are UDFAs Jeremy Lucien, Cory Mayfield Jr., and Jordan Swann.

3. CINCINNATI BENGALS

The room in Cincinnati remains rather strong with the likes of Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton holding down key roles for the Bengals defensively under Lou Anarumo.

Awuzie really developed nicely into a shutdown cornerback down the stretch and in the playoffs the last two seasons for the Bengals, realizing his potential at the position. He has good ball skills overall and can stick in coverage, along with playing well against the run. Entering a third season in Cincinnati’s defense, he could take another step and ascend into stardom.

Hilton continues to be Hilton for Cincinnati, proving to be a menace in the box as a run defender and blitzer, really helping transform Cincinnati’s defense, much like he did during his time in Pittsburgh. He’s one of the best slot corners in football, even if his best skill isn’t coverage.

Cincinnati is hoping for a big second-year leap from Cam Taylor-Britt. Taylor-Britt came on strong down the stretch last season and then played his best ball in the playoffs, becoming a significant piece for the secondary in Cincinnati. If he can carry over the level of play he displayed in the playoffs, the Bengals have a legitimate piece there.

The Bengals also added to the room in the offseason, selecting cornerback DJ Turner in the second round, giving the Bengals a fast, physical cornerback to continue to mold. Cincinnati also brought in DJ Ivey at the position via the draft as well.

Veterans Sidney Jones IV and Marvell Tell aim to try and grab a spot on the roster, too, making for a pretty deep, talented room overall.

4. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

The last two offseasons for the Steelers at the cornerback position have been eventful as Pittsburgh aims to try and reshape the position overall.

This offseason, things feel much better than they did compared to last year, even if the loss of Cameron Sutton is a big blow.

Pittsburgh brought in veteran Patrick Peterson to hold down a starting role and serve as a much-needed mentor for a young group overall. He might not be what he once was at the position, but he’s a cerebral player who won’t be fooled often and can really help accelerate the growth for the group.

Levi Wallace returns for another season and is coming off of a career year for the Black and Gold, recording four interceptions in 2022. He had an up and down year on and off the field due to his Bell’s palsy diagnosis and a concussion, but he’s going to be a key player for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers also see James Pierre return. Pierre put some good play on tape last season in a limited role. In a reshaped room, now is the time for him to take a step forward and claim a bigger role.

Pittsburgh addressed the position heavily in the draft, selecting Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. in the second round and Purdue’s Cory Trice Jr. in the seventh round. Porter is the prototypical new-age cornerback with great size, length and speed for the position and has the makings of a true shutdown cornerback in the NFL.

Trice was a steal in the seventh round, falling there due to medical concerns. If he’s healthy, he and Porter could really form a lockdown duo due to their size and length for the position.

Chandon Sullivan was brought in to try and address slot cornerback. He’s an experienced cornerback in the slot, though he was the worst cornerback in football last season in the slot, per PFF.

Luq Barqoo, Duke Dawson and Madre Harper are intriguing names to watch. They could crack the 53-man roster due to their versatility and special teams abilities.

2022 AFC North CB rankings:

No. 1 – Baltimore Ravens

No. 2 – Cleveland Browns

No. 3 – Cincinnati Bengals

No. 4 – Pittsburgh Steelers