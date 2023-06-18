Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2023 Training Camp In Latrobe

2023 Steelers Training Camp

Steelers training camp is back at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe beginning July 26. It is the 56th year Steelers camp held at the college. I’ve been attending training camp regularly for the past seven or eight years. This year, 16 practices are open to the public.

Making it a Weekend or More

Folks within easy driving distance can just make a day trip out of it. I’ve driven up and back home from the Washington DC suburbs in a single day before. But making it a weekend or more is a lot more fun. For example, this year I will attend the second and third public practices, spending the night at New Stanton. On Saturday, I’ll drive to Pittsburgh immediately after the Steelers finish practice to attend the Pirates game at PNC Park. Stay over and do some shopping Sunday in the Strip District before heading home.

Some things that can be combined with a trip to training camp include:

Pittsburgh: Schedule a tour of the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum. You make reservations and get a taste of Steelers history. You could spend a couple days in Pittsburgh visiting the Heinz History Center, taking the incline up to Mount Washington, visit the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, check out the Andy Warhol Museum or catch a Pirates game like me. You can also visit Kennywood Park with its old wooden roller coaster. Or check out the Carnegie Museum. Latrobe: The home of Arnold Palmer. Take time for a round of golf at one of the over 30 courses near Latrobe. Arnie’s Country Club is private but if you call them, you just might be able to schedule a tee time. In Latrobe, there are favored eateries of Steelers fans like Dino’s or Sharkey’s. But there are many other places of interest including the Latrobe Arts Center and Ricolito’s Café. Fred Roger’s sister founded the art center. Then there is the stunning architecture of the college itself including the Archabbey.

Within easy driving distance are places like Frank Lloyd Wright’s Falling Water and Kentuck Knob. Or the Flight 93 Memorial where I spent half of the day. Further in our past is the reconstruction of Fort Ligonier.

With a little bit of planning, you can see the Steelers practice a few times and add on some other attractions to round out your visit. I’m just touching the surface, maybe some old training camp hands can add their favorite alternative activities when coming to Latrobe in the comments section.

Parking, Tickets and Other Logistics

Parking and admission are free to the training camp. But you must have a mobile ticket which can be ordered from Ticketmaster (links will be on the Steelers website) beginning June 27 at 12PM, Pittsburgh time.

Practices generally start at 1:55PM. But plan to arrive at least one hour or even two before practice. There is a single entrance and parking is on a grass field. There are plenty of signs and attendants to direct you to parking spots. The earlier the better, otherwise you may spend time idling in a line of cars waiting to get in.

Here is the practice schedule with start times:

Hotels can get expensive in Latrobe on practice days. The local economy really depends on the influx of people for training camp. But if you shop around and are adventurous you can find some accommodation at a reasonable price not too far outside Latrobe. I’ve stayed at chain hotels in Greensburg and New Stanton that were substantially cheaper than their counterparts in Latrobe on practice days.

Once In Saint Vincent Training Camp

Some advice with friends who attend camp every year.

You will pass through a merchandise tent that includes some game-worn memorabilia among its collection. Then there are some stands and exhibits including a mobile museum. Some vendors and sponsors have free Steelers swag. Often a former Steeler is signing autographs in this area while representing a vendor or their own charitable foundation. I got to meet Rocky Bleier this way. A very cool dude.

Make sure to get a 90 player roster sheet so that you can follow the younger players on the field. The defense usually in gold and offense in white. Important to know since the same numbers assigned to both a defensive and offensive player at times. Last year, the roster was hard to come by. So, you may want to make a copy from the Steelers website.

Arrive early and go to the steps outside the gym. You’ll see folks heading that way. You’ll see players about 30 minutes before practice and walk nearby. Some will come to sign autographs. But at the very least you can get some close up photos of different players. This is the area the players enter and come down the hill onto the practice field.

Seating is first-come, first-serve. Some sit in the stands. Others bring blankets or folding chairs to sit on the grass. Make sure to go find Alex Kozora who sits in the center of the stands about four of five rows from the stop. He’s the guy with the binoculars, notebook on lap, alternating from the field to scribbling furiously on paper. Depot photographer Tim Tice is often by his side if he is not closer to the field getting quality photos of the practice.

Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) broadcasts live from an area just above Chuck Noll Field. You’ll see their pop up tent and get to listen as they do their show. Keep your eyes peeled outside of the field. You’ll often see players’ families or former Steelers that you can talk to.

The first four practices are helmets only. But even with padded practices they may alternate the days that they do heavy hitting drills.

Stick around after practice. When it comes to autographs, you’ll see fans with mini-helmets, terrible towels, or other items. But make sure to bring a spare sharpie or two. While many fans rush to the field at the beginning of practice, others wait until the end to catch the players who stay on the field. You’ll see a crowd of people at a fence line by a ballfield. That’s where to go for an opportunity for an autograph or a selfie. Just make sure to have pens and markers handy and your phone turned to selfie mode as the moments are fleeting.

Remember, to listen to SNR broadcasts for weather changes. Bring sunscreen, hats, and raingear. Sometimes they have shifted practice to the local high school.

Friday Night Lights

A special tradition is the Friday Night Lights practice. This year it is August 4 at 7PM. This practice is at Latrobe Memorial Stadium and costs under $10. But the event starts much earlier in the afternoon. Just outside of the stadium, a family day is set-up with activities for the kids. Food and drink stand. And a variety of vendors and the Steelers Nation Unite roulette wheel of prizes.

The players are bussed in. Many folks head to the fences immediately before practice to get autographs and selfies. Many of the players fan out to accommodate the fans. What is cool is comparing what I see at practice to the very detailed daily reports Alex churns out. He is a savant at seeing what looks like organized chaos into a cogent description of what happened that day at practice.

Thanks to Charlotte (NC) Steelers Matt; Ken Sterner, and Ted Webb for providing input based on their training camp experience. In fact, I met Matt for the first time in Latrobe when a sudden rainstorm before practice drove people indoors. I ducked my head into a local pub and met Matt with his sister, parents, and Uncle. That was years ago, and we remain friends to this day seeing each other at Steelers games.

Conclusion

I’ve lived a life with very few regrets. Just don’t dwell on things I could have done but didn’t. But one of the few I have is waiting until the past decade to attend Steelers training camp. My sons loved Jerome Bettis. Even though, I lived just a few hours away. I never made the time to take them to see their favorite player when they were young. They are grown men now, and just very casual fans. But I do wish that I had taken them to see the Bus in person.

For me, it is pleasing to see families at the game. A grandfather reminiscing about the exploits of a former player as he introduces his grandchildren to a former star. The passing of a legend from one generation to the other. I was fearful the Steelers would be blocked from returning to Latrobe when they practiced in Pittsburgh during the pandemic. Reports of the NFLPA frowning upon teams making players stay in college dorms. Glad the Steelers prevailed.

Training camp is a unique opportunity to demonstrate to the players our appreciation of their wearing the Black and Gold. Here we go.

I’ve just scratched the surface. Fill in what I missed in the comments.

Song Selection

I always like to include some music. Here is Here We Go by Nsync . Let’s see what 2023 brings.