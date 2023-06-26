One Step To Take: RB Najee Harris

I’m bringing back a series I had a lot of fun exploring the last several offseasons. Every player wants to improve, to elevate his game in all areas from one season to the next. Understanding that, we’re going to isolate just one area, one faction of a player’s game. The biggest area for improvement.

Najee Harris – Increase Explosive Runs

Harris and a lack of explosive runs have been the talking point and a chief criticism since he came out of Alabama, a point Dave Bryan highlighted throughout the pre-draft process.

It’s proven true though in fairness to him, it’s not like he’s been given much of a runway. Since he was selected, there have been 46 running backs with 200+ carries. Harris ranks 45th in yards before contact average, a pitiful 1.9, only ranking ahead of Mark Ingram. Meaning, Harris is being hit just about the closest to the line of scrimmage, which makes it awfully hard to bust off big runs. For comparison’s sake, the second running back taken in the 2021 draft, Travis Etienne, ranks first in this category over the last two years at 3.4 yards before contact per attempt.

Of course, style plays a role. Etienne is faster and more explosive and naturally more potent when it comes to the big play. That isn’t Harris’ style. He’s a singles hitter with a good eye, one who will wear down your pitching staff and beat you up in the late innings. He’s not hitting moonshots into the upper deck.

Still, if the Steelers want to be an explosive offense – and rest assured, they do – it has to come in the run and pass game. We’ve focused so much of the offseason conversation on the passing game generating bigger plays, something that must happen, but it’s only part of the puzzle. Pittsburgh’s offense is built through the run game meaning its ability to get explosive plays there is just as critical. So far, Harris hasn’t had success there.

Over his first two years in the league, Harris leads the NFL with 579 carries. But he has just seven runs of 20+ yards, tied for 22nd of all RBs in the league. That math ain’t mathin’. By comparison, Etienne, who missed his entire rookie season, has eight.

No, Harris is never going to be a consistently big-play guy. And an improved Steelers offensive line should help. It better. But there’s probably more Harris can do. Maybe he danced a little too much early on last year, especially as he battled his toe injury. Maybe Le’Veon Bell’s suggestion of him dropping a bit of weight, especially knowing Harris is no longer the team’s true workhorse back, will help.

It’s also worth stressing big runs come from tertiary blocking. Tight ends and receivers are often the springboards to long runs. Pittsburgh has added some pieces there in Darnell Washington, the draft’s top blocker, and Allen Robinson II, a top-10 blocking wide receiver last season. They’re going to have to pull their weight, too.

As Mike Tomlin says, chunk plays eliminate a lot of needed game planning. Offense look a lot more effective when they don’t have to methodically move the ball five yards at a time where a dropped pass, holding call, one good defensive play can stall a drive. They need big passes. They need big rushes. And Harris’ numbers must improve.