North Hills Coach Named Steelers’ Nunn-Wooten Fellowship Recipient

North Hills assistant football coach Javé Brown has been named the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship recipient. The news was announced by the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC) and tweeted out Wednesday morning.

Congratulations to North Hills High School assistant varsity football coach and @ShrineBowl Fellow @jbrown328 for being selected as the @steelers Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship recipient.#JoinTheCoalition#PreparePromoteProduce pic.twitter.com/CanFMk90D8 — National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (@NCMFC1) June 7, 2023

As the tweet notes, Brown was a Shrine Bowl Fellowship recipient through Optimum Scouting in 2022. According to her LinkedIn bio, she serves as the Assistant Running Backs Coach for the North Hills’ varsity squad and the Special Teams Coordinator for the JV unit. An IUP alum, she has been at North Hills since 2017.

A local school in the Pittsburgh suburbs, North Hills went 3-8 last season, though the Indians had a winning season in 2021, going 6-4 before losing in the playoffs.

Brown has also worked for the Steelers’ marketing department, doing everything from greeting guests at training camp to working with Steelers Nation Unite, the team’s fan program.

The Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship was created in 2015 in honor of famous Steelers scout Bill Nunn and former NFL player and executive John Wooten. League executive Troy Vincent described the program in 2015.

“The Nunn-Wooten Scouting Program offers a unique opportunity for former players to learn more about this important profession. Scouting is a critical function for all NFL teams. Identifying talent and building rosters strategically are keys to every team’s success.”

Over time, the program has expanded to include non-former players, too, allowing people like Brown the chance to get a glimpse into the scouting side of things. The fellowships typically occur during training camp and can last a few days to a couple of weeks. She’ll join several coaches who will be with the team this summer as part of the Bill Walsh Fellowship, which focuses more on on-field coaches.

You can check out an interview with Brown by clicking the link here.