NFL Commits Additional $526,525 To Fund Studies On Pain Management Solutions For Players

For years, NFL players have struggled with the injuries and pains they accumulate from playing the game of football at its highest level. Now, it appears as if the league is taking notice and is putting forth effort in helping to find potential solutions.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, NFL and NFLPA are awarding two grants of research funding totaling to $526,525 to fund studies of innovative pain management solutions for current and former players. The funding is being made to independent medical researchers at the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience and Emory University. The studies themselves will be examining the effects of cannabidiol (CBD) and non-invasive vagal nerve stimulation (nVNS) on relieving concussion symptoms and mindfulness intervention for sports injuries.

The National Football League previously awarded $1 million in funding to researchers at the University of California San Diego and the University of Regina for studies on cannabinoids and their general effects on pain recovery and how it may reduce the need for prescription medication.

NFL players have tried finding ways to deal with ongoing pain and concussion-like symptoms for years turning to substances like cannabis to help take the edge off the pain they experience on a daily basis. Former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell mentioned a few weeks ago that he would smoke before games as did several other players throughout the league. The league used to crack down on players for the use of marijuana but has since softened their stance in recent seasons as the topic of player health and safety has gotten more attention.

This is seen in the NFL supporting the research of CBD and its effects on relieving concussion-like symptoms and general pain. According to Harvard Health, CBD, or cannabidiol, is the second most prevalent active ingredient in cannabis and is derived directly from the hemp plant or is manufactured in a lab. According to studies, use of this CBD oil does not cause a “high” by itself, making it a substance that is easier to support than smoking medical marijuana which can lead to that sensation.

It’s good to see the league attempting to help fund studies the promote player health and safety as these issues were commonly swept under the rug in the past. The use of Toradol as a pain relief by the league has been well-documented and it’s uses have pointed to multiple long-term problems that former NFL players are currently facing. Should CBD and nVNS prove to be non-invasive to players’ long-term health and help promote healing from chronic pain and concussion-like symptoms, perhaps the league will commit more resources in the future to bettering the health and safety of its players and their outlook after their respective NFL careers.