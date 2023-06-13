Najee Harris Pushes Back On Age Narrative Against Running Backs

In the past few years the idea of giving a second contract to a running back has been looked down upon by many analysts and members of the media. Due to what is perceived as a short shelf life for running backs, the new line of thinking is to just use a running back on a rookie contract. However, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris thinks this narrative of running backs having short shelves lifes is wrong.

Harris met with the media today after practice and referenced how many players play into their 30s.

“There’s people in this league who are 30, 40.” Harris said in the interview that ESPN’s Brooke Pryor posted to Twitter. “I spend a lot of money on my body too because I know the best availability is availability. Especially my position, take a lot of hits, from all types of people, d-linemen, ‘backers, you’re getting hit by the whole team. For me to take care of my body is really important and I think I do a good job of that. That’s why when I look at (perception of NFL running backs having shorter careers), it just blows my mind and I mean I never get it, but that’s just what’s written, what someone put out there and now it is what it is.”

RB Najee Harris had great insight today about the perceived short shelf life of running backs and the young age many end up looking for work. He was also shocked to learn Tom Brady was 45 when he retired. “He was 45? Gah damn.” pic.twitter.com/H7CQ4BLJ0W — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) June 13, 2023

It feels since the Le’Veon Bell contract saga back in 2018 that the idea of paying running backs has become sort of taboo. With the NFL being such a passing league right now, the value of running backs has decreased. Many people believe how good a running back is is more a product of the offensive line than the running back.

In a salary cap league, you can certainly argue for paying for the value of certain positions, but running backs in general don’t make too much relatively speaking. While only five years ago Bell was asking for more than $17 million a year, currently the top 10 highest-paid running backs make an average of $11,648,885. Overall, running backs, even the best ones, don’t make much money in comparison with some other positions.

However, a good running back is a good running back. Despite the Steelers’ struggles with their offensive line, the upgrade in the rushing attack for Pittsburgh in 2021 from 2020 after the team drafted Harris was noticeable. Even behind a very. very bad offensive line, he cracked the 1,000-yard mark in his rookie season. Harris has also proven very durable, likely in part due to how he takes care of his body.

But even if you are durable and are consistently good it doesn’t mean a team will fully pay you. For example, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly planning to release running back Dalvin Cook despite the four-time Pro Bowler being in the middle of his second contract and having played at a high level throughout his career. At 27 years old he is seen as entering the back end of his career and the Vikings presumably don’t want to pay the rest of his contract out. Harris clearly took exception to this as he posted on his Instagram story a few days ago former players blasting the Vikings for it.

For Harris it makes sense to take exception to what the Vikings are doing. He is a running back, and he doesn’t want it to be seen that once he hits a certain age he will be cut and lose out on millions of dollars. Harris has been consistently healthy and doesn’t get hurt often, but as shown with Cook, if a team feels you are over the hill, they can cut bait quickly. And with the lack of money running backs receive once they hit the free agent market — plus with the idea that a rookie running back can be just as good, if not better, than an established veteran but cost less gaining traction — what is stopping teams from never paying out a second contract for a running back?

While as fans of the NFL most people are loyal to a team and not players, it makes sense why Harris and others are upset about this current trend of running backs not getting paid. They’re putting their bodies on the line and taking a ton of punishment week in and week out. Just to not really get the big payday when they hit free agency. Harris’ rookie deal will be up in a few seasons and it will certainly be interesting to watch how contract negations play out. While he is a good back and durable, it will be interesting to see if the Steelers buck the trend and pay him, or if they decide to go the mainstream route and draft another running back to try and replace him down the line instead of paying him.