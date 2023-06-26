My Brother’s Keeper: Cameron Heyward Grateful To Be A Fan Of His Brother ‘And I Get To Be His Teammate Too’

Having two younger brothers in my household growing up, I had to balance the role of being the role model and mentor to my younger siblings while also picking on them to toughen them up and let them know who is boss. Eventually they got old enough to develop their own opinions and do life on their own, but they still would come to me on occasion looking for advice, of which I was happy to be that person they could go to.

This is the same relationship Cameron and Connor Heyward share as brothers and members of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cameron Heyward was entering his 12th season in the league when Pittsburgh drafted his younger brother in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, getting the opportunity to play with his older brother and role model as a professional football player.

The two shared several memorable moments during the season including a victory against the Atlanta Falcons where Connor Heyward scored a TD and Cameron Heyward got a sack against the team their late father played for after visiting his grave site in Atlanta earlier that day.

This is really cool. Comparing Connor Heyward's first career TD catch to his father Craig Heyward's first one. Got behind the defense down the right seam for the score. Like father, like son. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/BksGgjE6cJ — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 4, 2022

Heyward talked about that emotional day with John Middlekauff on the 3 And Out podcast as well as the opportunity to see his younger brother grow during this offseason and build off his rookie year to make more of an impact in Year Two with the team.

“I’m excited for him,” Heyward said on the podcast. “You know, it’s really cool. I get to be a fan of him on Sundays and I get to be his teammate too. I don’t tell him that often. Usually in practice, I’m giving him hell or talking a whole bunch of crap because he is on offense, I’m gonna let him hear about it more. When he does drop the ball, which is rarely, it’s opening Pandora’s box for me and I just get to let ’em have it.”

The role of a big brother is to be there to love on and support your younger brothers, but also to push them to become the best that they can be at what they do. I had the opportunity to coach my younger brothers in the weight room throughout high school, and Cameron Heyward has the opportunity to push Connor Heyward in his offseason training as well as help better understand the playbook as he looks to expand his role as a versatile chess piece in the offense for the Steelers in 2023.

I really want to see Connor Heyward used more. Fearless over the middle. Terrific hands. Great catch in traffic here late in the game. When he's targeted he makes plays. This is a nicely layered throw by Trubisky, too. Gets it over Smith for the 13-yard completion. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/PXXPQMIKXg — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) December 12, 2022

With Derek Watt not retained in free agency, Connor Heyward figures to split time at FB and TE this coming season while also being a core special teamer, having to wear a lot of hats for Pittsburgh. It can be a lot to handle for a second-year player, but he’s got one of the best mentors you can ask for in an older brother who has the wisdom and experience to help him process and understand everything being thrown at him.

As the older brother, you want to see your younger brothers succeed at whatever they put their minds to. Cameron Heyward has voiced that desire for his younger brother, Connor: getting to be his biggest fan on the sideline while still being able to razz him in practice and enjoy being his big brother as well.