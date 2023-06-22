‘Love You Uncle:’ Joey Porter Jr. Sends Message Following Clark Haggans’ Death

While we think about Clark Haggans teammates as the Steelers’ family impacted most by his sudden death Tuesday night, his influence ran deeper than that. Joey Porter Jr., son of Joey Porter Sr. who played with Haggans on some great Pittsburgh defenses, knew him and the Haggans’ family well.

Reacting to the news of his death in a Wednesday Instagram post, Porter Jr. sent out the following message as shared by the PPG’s Brian Batko.

When Joey Porter Jr. was drafted by the Steelers, Clark Haggans was one of the first former players he mentioned because of the relationship Haggans had with his dad. Porter Jr. posted this on Instagram today. pic.twitter.com/iXsmi91elz — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 22, 2023

“Love you uncle

You will be missed”

The top part of the caption read with three heart emjois.

There was no announcement over Haggans’, 46, cause of death. His friendship with Porter and his family runs deep. Not only were the two teammates in the NFL with Pittsburgh, they were teammates in college at Colorado State, too. Haggans was one of the most prolific pass rushers in school history, exiting as their sack leader with 33 of them and helping lead the school to a pair of conference titles. He was inducted into the Colorado State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.

Porter is also a member of the school’s Hall, inducted in 2013. His career stats weren’t quite as productive but he was just as impactful. In 1998, Porter led the team with 14 sacks, teaming up with Haggans to become one dynamic pass rush duo.

In the lead-up to the 2005 AFC Title game against Denver, The Denver Post’s Anthony Cotton interviewed Porter and Haggans. In that conversation, Haggans believed his relationship with Porter was the most unique one in the league.

“Yeah, it’s a crazy thing. I don’t think that there are any teammates in the NFL that have that kind of connection and relationship – being in college and the pros and playing on opposite sides of the same position. I think we’re very fortunate that things have played out this way.”

Porter was asked about Haggans, saying their two personalities complemented each other well.

“We just come from two different backgrounds, but we’ve been together for so long. He’s great to play with, he’s great to be with, but we definitely have two different personalities.”

Porter was drafted by the Steelers in 1999. Haggans was taken one year later. They played together from 2000 to 2006 and started opposite one another for three seasons, 2004 through 2006. Over that timeframe, the two combined for 45.5 sacks and while Porter drew most headlines, their production was nearly even. Porter had 24.5 sacks, Haggans not far behind with 21.

Porter moved on for the 2007 season and signed with Miami while Haggans stayed an extra year before becoming an Arizona Cardinal in 2008. Both with great careers and sadly, now the news of Haggans’ life ended far too soon.