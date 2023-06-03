Listen: Talking Steelers’ Draft With Fran Duffy

Was happy to be invited on by Fran Duffy on the latest episode of his Journey to the Draft podcast to recap the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft. We talked about the Steelers’ draft class, what the team looks for in prospects, and if anything is different in how GM Omar Khan runs the draft.

The interview begins around the 53:00 mark. But Duffy and co-host Ben Fennell are worth listening to themselves, a wealth of football knowledge and insight, especially when it comes to the draft.

Catch the whole episode below.