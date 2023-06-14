‘It Has To Be A Big Jump’: Frisman Jackson Expecting Greatness From George Pickens In Second Season

George Pickens had quite the impressive rookie season in 2022 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The second-round pick and 11th receiver taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, put up 52 receptions for 802 yards and four touchdowns in his first season in the NFL, looking like that true, game-breaking receiver time and time again with spectacular highlight-reel receptions.

Now, wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson and offensive coordinator Matt Canada are expecting even more from the young receiver.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday prior to the start of a mandatory minicamp practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Jackson stated that he’s expecting greatness from the second-year receiver.

“It has to be a big jump. The onus is on me to have him take that next step. That big jump that we are all searching for and want, he’s got to be a great player for us,” Jackson said to reporters, according to a tweet from 93.7 The Fan. “He’s got to play at a great level; the expectation is for him to play at a great level this year.”

How does this quote from Steelers WR coach Frisman Jackson on George Pickens hit you? pic.twitter.com/JVKBajgWmR — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) June 14, 2023

Coming out of the University of Georgia in 2022, Pickens should have been a first-round receiver. He had all the tools and traits necessary to be a true No. 1 receiver in the league and should have been one of the top targets drafted in the class overall. Instead, he fell to No. 52 overall in the second round to the Steelers, which turned out to be quite the steal.

We saw Pickens’ talent on full display last season, getting the better of proven corners like the Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey at times as a rookie. Considering the overall lack of passing volume and scoring Pittsburgh’s offense had last season, Pickens should be able to take a notable step forward in terms of production should quarterback Kenny Pickett take a step forward himself and throw for more yards and TDs in 2023.

Pickens does have a couple of things going against him from completely breaking out this season. He needs to become more than just a one-trick pony after running vertical routes all the time last season. He also is in a crowded pass-catching room with Diontae Johnson, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Pat Freiermuth, and Darnell Washington all expected to see their share of targets.

Still, the cream rises to the top, as the saying goes, and Pickens has the talent to become one of the premier playmakers in the league. We will see if he can make that leap and improve as a well-rounded receiver as well as if the opportunities will be there for him to post WR1 numbers this season. Regardless, one should reasonably expect Pickens to crack the 1,000-yard mark in 2023 while tacking on seven to eight TDs for a successful sophomore campaign.

Based on his play in 2022, the sky is the limit for the 6-3, 200-pounder, especially in an offense in Pittsburgh with playmakers everywhere and a developing young quarterback Pickett. He’s got to become a better route runner and create more separation though, starting in 2023, to fully tap into his potential.

Here's exactly how often Pickens ran a slant or curl (and how often he got open on them) in the games I WATCHED and charted to get these analytical numbers. For context. https://t.co/QkRduEOdM7 pic.twitter.com/VLwuEbczIg — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) May 15, 2023

The highlight reel catches were outstanding, as were the contested catches overall that the Steelers leaned heavily on him for. But now that he’s had another offseason under his belt and understands what’s required in the NFL, he has to take a step forward in that area of his game.

“There’d be no reason to think George won’t really flourish as we continue to do that,” Canada said to reporters, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “Obviously, the more you can do, the harder you are to cover. And again, it comes back to what you’re good…and there’s only so many plays…in a game. So you’ve gotta find those plays, be able to put him in those spots where he can make plays and as he continues to do that, I think he’ll continue and be an elite receiver because we do believe talent wise he has that capability.”

Good news is, he’s putting in that work to become a better route runner. Sharing a receiver room with the likes of Johnson and Robinson — two high-end route runners in the NFL — won’t hurt, either.

The talent is undoubtedly there with Pickens. It was on display time and time again last season. The challenge becomes finding that next level to his game. We’ll see if he can find that next notch in his game and become that true, dominant receiver the Steelers believe he can be.