Iron Sharpens Iron: Levi Wallace Says He And Patrick Peterson Helping Each Other Hone Their Craft

When you are the new cat on the block, it can take a while for you to adjust to your new surroundings, regardless of how long that you’ve been in the game.

This is the situation that Steelers CB Patrick Peterson finds himself in as he enters his first season in Pittsburgh after signing with the team this offseason. The 12-year veteran has enjoyed a lustrous career to this point with the Cardinals and Vikings, being named an eight-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro. Still, he is adjusting to his new surroundings and has to play the role of mentor as well and mentee at the same time in 2023.

Appearing as a guest on GMFB on NFL Network, Steelers CB Levi Wallace was asked about Peterson and what’s it’s been like to have such an established veteran in the locker room and what he’s learned from his thus far.

“I’m asking him just questions about football and ball and life in general,” Wallace said on GMFB. “You know, I just like the way he’s carried himself for years as professional as a man off the field. And so that’s been super great. He’s asking me questions about the playbook and so we just exchange, you know, just how to play corner. He’s always looking to grow and learn, which is super impressive because you can’t really teach a lot to a guy like that who’s seen so much football in his career.”

. @steelers CB Levi Wallace joins us to comment on the Steelers offseason defensive additions, and tell us what he thinks makes Kenny Pickett so special #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/7NasRAn7Cy — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) June 30, 2023

It can be hard to teach an old dog new tricks, but Peterson needs to get up to speed on a new defensive system and playbook in Pittsburgh. Still, he has been able to bounce his questions off Wallace, who has been in Pittsburgh a year and has the answers to questions that Peterson may have. Likewise, Wallace can ask more general questions about technique, situations, as well as life off the field, as he continues to establish himself as a quality NFL veteran in his second year with the Steelers.

Having Peterson and Wallace bouncing questions off each other is good for themselves as well as helping the secondary gel together with several new faces on the team. This also helps the two be in better position to help the rookies Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. and their development as they get adjusted to the speed of the NFL game. As two of the elder veteran presences in the secondary, it’s a good sign to see Wallace and Peterson developing chemistry with one another prior to training camp.