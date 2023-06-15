Interviewing Troy Polamalu Has Patrick Peterson Feeling Grateful To Be A Steeler: ‘It’s So Surreal’

Just a few days ago, Pittsburgh Steelers CB Patrick Peterson and former Steelers CB Bryant McFadden interviewed an all-time Steelers great: Pro Football Hall of Fame S Troy Polamalu on the All Things Covered Podcast. The two talked with Polamalu about several topics, including when Polamalu knew he was going to retire as well as a heart-felt letter he wrote to McFadden after the latter suffered a season-ending injury.

A raw conversation that displays NFL brotherhood, Steelers culture and the relationship between Troy Polamalu and Bryant McFadden.@BMac_SportsTalk gets emotional when sharing a letter that @tpolamalu wrote to him nearly 12 years ago and how meaningful it remains to this day.… pic.twitter.com/87gEKaAUtr — All Things Covered (@ATCoveredPod) June 12, 2023

Peterson was asked about that interview with Polamalu during mandatory minicamp this week as was also asked what it means to wear the same logo that Polamalu and plenty of other Steelers greats have worn before him.

“It’s so surreal, man,” Peterson said to Colin Dunlap of 93.7 The Fan. “Just finally having the opportunity to be in this locker room because I had the opportunity to watch [Bryant McFadden] play for this great organization for six years and being a fan of this organization since I’ve been in the league. Coach Mike Tomlin is just, it’s so surreal finally having an opportunity to be here and also a blessing because this is one of the more storied franchises in the NFL. One of the franchises that is used to winning. And that’s something I want to be involved with or be around, especially in this latter part of my career.”

Shortly after announcing on the podcast a few months ago that he was signing with Pittsburgh, Patrick Peterson said that he chose the Steelers because he watched all the greats like Troy Polamalu play as well as watch his cousin, Bryant McFadden, win two Super Bowls in the Black and Gold. Peterson also mentioned how much of a fan of Mike Tomlin he is and the relationship that have had over the years as competitors, but now get to have that working relationship as a player to a coach.

After the Steelers lost Cameron Sutton in free agency to the Detroit Lions, they desperately needed to fill the hole left at CB with a proven, veteran presence. In steps Peterson who may not have the same skill set Sutton had but is still playing at a high level at nearly 33-years-old. With other superstars on defense like T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Cameron Heyward, Peterson finds himself in prime position to be one of this team’s top leaders on the field and continue on the legacy of Pittsburgh Steelers football as this team battles for that elusive playoff victory.