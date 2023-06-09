Heitritter: Why CB Levi Wallace’s Starting Job Is Safe To Start The 2023 Season

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed CB Levi Wallace in free agency to join Cameron Sutton, Arthur Maulet, and Ahkello Witherspoon in the cornerback room for the 2022 season. Many wondered going through the offseason and into training camp how the pecking order would work itself out with the top three guys in the room, but a hamstring injury to Witherspoon opened the door for Sutton and Wallace to be Pittsburgh’s top two CBs for the season.
Wallace represented himself well in his first season in the Black and Gold. According to Pro Football Reference, Wallace allowed just 41 receptions on 77 targets — a completion percentage of just 53.2%. Though he allowed a career high in yards per completion (15.9) and yards per target (8.4) and touchdowns (3), he had a quarterback rating of 73.0, which was in line with the 72.6 he allowed in 2021 with the Bills. He also recorded a career-high four INTs along with the most pass breakups (13) in his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers have been busy remodeling their CB room this offseason, releasing Witherspoon, Maulet, and William Jackson III while bring in Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan in free agency and Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. in the draft. Peterson is expected to be the team’s starting CB in their base defense with Wallace and Porter Jr. battling it out for the other outside corner spot. While many, including Peterson, believe that Porter has the talent and skill set to become a high-quality starter in the league, we shouldn’t be so quick to write off Wallace as the most likely starting opposite Peterson when the 2023 regular season gets underway.
Wallace brings experience and consistency to the table as the five-year veteran CB has started 61-of-67 games played during the regular season in his career. He ranked as one of the 10 best CBs in the league last season in passer rating allowed and finished the season with a 62.8 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus. According to PFF’s charting, Wallace was one of the best in man coverage last season as he led the entire league in passer rating against when in man coverage (41.8) in 2022. Given the fact that Pittsburgh is one of the most man-heavy coverage teams in the league last season, that’s a good nod to Wallace being a good fit in Pittsburgh’s system.
Porter beats out Wallace when it comes to sheer athleticism and measurables, having superior height, length, and play speed when stacked up against the veteran. Still, Porter is coming into his rookie season having to face the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Amari Cooper, and Odell Beckham Jr. in the AFC North alone. While Porter can physically match up with these top-tier wideouts, he has more development that needs to occur in terms of staying sticky in coverage in close quarters and not allow separation against crisp route runners. He also has had issues holding pass catchers in the past and will need to avoid grabbing opposing receivers while also better locating the football in the air to hold up on the outside consistently against some of the league’s best.
Porter should be considered the future of the CB position in Pittsburgh. The Steelers likely would’ve taken him at #17 overall in the first round if it wasn’t for trading up to get OT Broderick Jones. While this can be completely valid, it also can be valid that Wallace remains the starter over Porter on the outside in Pittsburgh’s base defense when the team takes the field against the San Francisco 49ers Week 1. Porter should be able to get on the field in Pittsburgh’s nickel package if Peterson kicks inside to the slot, but at least to start the season, we should expect Wallace to hold down one of the outside starting jobs to start the season.
Should Wallace fall on his face or Porter look impressive in the action he does get to start the year, then we could see a change. However, given Wallace’s experience and Porter’s newness to the league, I would expect Wallace to get the outside job out of the gate.