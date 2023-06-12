George Pickens, Joey Porter Jr. Identified As 2023 Rising Stars By NFLPA

On a roster that is relatively young compared to the rest of the league and features a number of big-name players in the NFL, two young pieces on the Pittsburgh Steelers stand out above the rest as “rising stars” ahead of the 2023 season, according to the NFL Players Association.

Second-year wide receiver George Pickens and rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. were identified as 2023 Rising Stars Monday afternoon by the NFLPA as players “who are not only expected to have a significant impact on retail sales of officially licensed NFLPA player merchandise but are also projected to compete for the top spot on the NFLPA Top 50 Players Sales charts.”

Porter, a second-round pick by the Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 31 overall out of Penn State, landed at No. 10 overall on the list of rookies are expected to make a breakthrough in NFL player product sales.

The son of former Steelers great Joey Porter Sr., Porter is a great story for the Steelers, getting a chance to not only stay home in Pittsburgh, but wear the same jersey as his father did for the better portions of his career, while also getting a chance to rock the No. 24, much like a player he grew up idolizing in former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor.

Not only is it a great story, there’s a real opportunity for Porter to hit the ground running in his rookie season and see significant playing time right away on a high-profile defense in the Steel City.

Porter joined a number of-big name rookies in the top 10, including Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson, Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson, Carolina quarterback Bryce Young, Houston quarterback CJ Stroud, Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Houston pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., Baltimore wide receiver Zay Flowers, New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and Minnesota wide receiver Jordan Addison.

As you can see, Porter was one of just two defensive players in the rookie top 10.

With Pickens, he landed in the top 10 of popular veteran players that are projected to continue driving the sports licensed business in the upcoming season.

Pickens landed at No. 5 overall.

As a rookie, Pickens took the league by storm, finishing with 52 catches for 802 yards and four touchdowns, making a number of highlight-reel catches and big plays in general for the Steelers, really coming on strong in the second half of the season as he developed a strong bond with fellow rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Now, with a full season under his belt and a strong relationship with Pickett, Pickens could be in line for a monster second season.

Pickens was joined on the list by San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Dallas running back Tony Pollard, New York Jets running back Breece Hall, New Orleans wide receiver Chris Olave, Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II, Carolina running back Miles Sanders, Chicago wide receiver DJ Moore, and Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love.

“These players have demonstrated immense potential, capturing the attention of both fans and industry insiders. The Rising Stars list equips NFLPA partners, including licensees, retailers, and sponsors, with invaluable insights to strategize marketing campaigns, social media activations, player-driven content, brand ambassadorships, and product lines featuring a diverse range of players,” writes the NFLPA announcing the rising stars.